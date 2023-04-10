Photo

GALLERY: The Easter Bunny returns to Boston Common

by Andrew Burke-Stevenson

2023 gave Boston a warm and sunny Easter, and with that a perfect day for Cheryl Thieret. As passers-by walk through Boston Common on April 9, they stop and take photos of Thieret. It’s hard to miss her, the Easter Bunny sitting right behind Paul Revere.

Thieret works with the Arlington Street Church, dressing up as the Easter Bunny on Easter and as Santa come Christmas. She’s been doing this for over a decade, deflecting money passer-bys give her to nearby park buskers.

“I love it because 20 years from now, they’ll be looking at the pictures, and they don’t know who you are, but you’ve made this memory for someone… that’s the most fulfilling thing,” Thieret said.

Cheryl Thieret sets up behind Paul Revere’s statue in Boston Common. She moved there after not getting many photos on a nearby path. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Park visitors walk past Thieret as she offers photos in her original spot. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Thieret shrugs at a passer-by after they didn’t respond to an invitation to take a photo. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
The bunny ears hold a jeweled tiara atop Thieret’s head. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A passer-by gives Thieret a high-five. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Thieret waves to onlookers as she moves to a higher-traffic spot. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Thieret fixes the tiara on top of the bunny ears. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Park visitors line up to take pictures with Thieret. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Thieret set up a bubble-blowing machine next to herself. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
While Thieret doesn’t usually take payment for taking photos, she did accept a scratch-off lottery ticket from Roslindale native John Gallagher (right,) after a quick picture. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER





