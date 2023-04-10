GALLERY: The Easter Bunny returns to Boston Common

2023 gave Boston a warm and sunny Easter, and with that a perfect day for Cheryl Thieret. As passers-by walk through Boston Common on April 9, they stop and take photos of Thieret. It’s hard to miss her, the Easter Bunny sitting right behind Paul Revere.

Thieret works with the Arlington Street Church, dressing up as the Easter Bunny on Easter and as Santa come Christmas. She’s been doing this for over a decade, deflecting money passer-bys give her to nearby park buskers.

“I love it because 20 years from now, they’ll be looking at the pictures, and they don’t know who you are, but you’ve made this memory for someone… that’s the most fulfilling thing,” Thieret said.









