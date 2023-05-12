Terrier Hockey Talk: May 12, 2023

This week, the Boston Hockey Blog sits down with associate head coach, Joe Pereira. They talk about his favorite memories as a BU hockey player, how to recruit players, walk-up songs, and more. Thanks for listening and for another great season of Terrier Hockey Talk!

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify.

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License⁠⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/⁠