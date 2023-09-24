Photo GALLERY: Latinx Heritage Month celebration kicks off at City Hall September 24, 2023 11:56 pm by Daily Free Press Staff By Andrew Burke-Stevenson and Taylor Coester The City of Boston celebrated the beginning Latinx Heritage Month with a party featuring live music, food and Latinx resources on Sept. 19 at City Hall Plaza. Karol Agualimpia (left, from Colombia) dances with Thiffany Catary (right, from Venezuela) at the celebration. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Melanie Rodriguez of Bajucol Dance Company poses for a picture during the celebration. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Mariachi Guadalajara performs in front of City Hall during the celebration. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Co-owner Margarita Rosas serves street corn from Bono Restaurant and Catering at their booth at the event. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Members of Bajucol Dance Company watch other dance performances. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Bajucol Dance Company performs Colombian dance in front of City Hall. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Ori Peled (left) watches his sons Lotem (stroller), 2, Almog (center right), 4, and Yuval (right), 5, as they watch the performances in front of City Hall. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Karol Agualimpia, from Colombia, laughs as he dances at the celebration. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Ori Peled (left) watches his sons Lotem (stroller), 2, Almog (center right), 4, and Yuval (right), 5, as they watch the performances in front of City Hall. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER