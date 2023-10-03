BU searches for new Film and Television Department chair

Boston University’s Department of Film and Television is making a second attempt to search for a new department chair, according to a recent job listing.

Current FTV chair Paul Schneider said he tried to step down last year but remained on staff because a replacement could not be secured.

“I gave everybody advance notice and then we were given permission the year before last to start the search,” Schneider said.

Schneider, who started the position as FTV chair in 2009, said he was originally going to announce his plan to retire in Fall 2021 and officially retire on June 30, 2023.

The search, which began in May 2022 following approval from the Provost, searched for someone to fill the position starting July 1— only five months after the new chair of the Department of Journalism, Brian McGrory, began in February 2023.

Dean of the College of Communication Mariette DiChristina said COM is also currently looking for a new chair for the Department of Mass Communication, Advertising and Public Relations.

DiChristina said the faculty, who are involved in the hiring process, will be creating a search committee.

“The search committee, which is made up of experts who are in the department … [will] look at the candidates and their skills and they will make suggestions to me about the people they think are most appropriate for the role,” she said. “What I’m looking for is somebody who is going to be excited to be a leader of the department.”

When an ideal candidate was found to fill the position, Schneider said there was department wide celebration.

“Everything worked out and he was approved by the Provost,” Schneider said. “The faculty was excited because he was a very good candidate.”

Schneider said the withdrawal of the candidate from the position caused disappointment throughout the department.

“Everyone in the department was really bummed because we had a party and [Schneider] was retiring. We didn’t know what to do,” said Debbie Danielpour, assistant professor in the FTV Department. “[Schneider] was generous enough to say okay, I’ll suspend my retirement for one more year.”

While Schneider did not reveal the cause for the candidate’s withdrawal, Danielpour said it was due to a “health scare.”

Despite last year’s failed attempts, Schneider ruled out the possibility of a repeat of the events.

“Honestly, I can’t imagine the possibility of lightning striking twice,” Schneider said. “But if it did, we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Schneider’s work has been broadcast on CBS, ABC, NBC, the Fox network, the Disney Channel, Lifetime, PBS and the Animal Planet Channel and his episodic work includes JAG, Beverly Hills 90210 and L.A. Law.

Schneider said his industry experience informed his role as chair.

“When I came here, the department was divided into film students and TV students and I just thought that was a big mistake,” Schneider said. “In the real world, there is no such division so we ended that and now all of our students are Film and Television students.”

Danielpour said she hopes the committee will find a suitable replacement for Schneider.

“The great thing about [Schneider] was that he knew about every aspect of what we teach and what we do in the department,” Danielpour said. “So I’m hoping that this candidate will also have the many facets of skills that he has.”