New songs for spooky season

Leaf prints have now imprinted the pavements of Commonwealth Ave. and the gushes of wind have left us reaching for sweaters. Fall has finally arrived and a new playlist is definitely needed to get through the next couple months.

Although we love modern fall classics like “Sweater Weather” and “we fell in love in october,” sometimes we need something new. So when you’re studying for midterms or reading a book, whether it’s songs for the spooky season of October or the chiling dark months of November, here are the best songs to add to your seasonal playlist.

“Glory Box” by Portishead

Imagine you’re walking through the Cambridge Common and it’s the middle of a chilling fall night. If music were playing in the background, it would be “Glory Box.” With the most eerie vocals from Beth Gibbons about romance and sampling “Ike’s Rap II” by Issac Hayes, this is a perfect song for the spookiest season of the year.

“Warm Glow” by Hippo Campus

I discovered this song when I was 13 and it happened to be in the middle of fall. The third track from the band’s third EP feels like sitting in front of a fireplace. There is a haze representing the lyrics, like: “Warm glow morning soaked in pastel tea, soulful, soulful kids stamped to the concrete.”“Summer peelings” is repeated multiple times through the song, which feels like a perfect transition song between summer to fall.

“2much” by Spencer.

Sometimes life feels like just too much. With finals and relationships (whether romantic or platonic), fall is often the season for feeling overwhelmed, and after coming back from summer where you’re free going into the cold season, sometimes nothing feels fun. Spencer. encompass that mood in this song, and there is no better time to add it to your playlist than now!

“Trumpets” by _BY.ALEXANDER and 070 Shake

What is a more perfect genre to have in your fall playlist other than jazz? _BY.ALEXANDER’s second single from his 2020 debut album is fun and upbeat. Although the lyrics are the exact opposite, there’s a chilling but warm effect to them. If you ever try to listen to this while studying,be careful, as the catchy lyrics “Look at the damage we’ve done” will have you distracted.

“My Love Mine All Mine” by Mitski

I don’t believe any fall playlist is complete without Mitski, and from her newest album “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We,” the most perfect song came out just in time. Singing about having nothing of your own, that doesn’t truly deteriorate besides your own love, her voice is something you can get lost in. It’s like laying down and staring at the beaming moon — it’s an illuminating song in a season that gets dark faster, and everyone should have it in their playlist.

“Alone, Omen 3” by King Krule

Although I said no fall playlist is complete without Mitski, the same statement exists for King Krule. He embodies the moodiness and coolness of the season like no other. Any song from him would do in your playlist, but drifting away from the typical sadness that may trace his lyrics, “Alone Omen 3” from his 2020 album “Man Alive!” brings a sort of hopefulness reminding audiences that they aren’t alone. The new school year starts typically in fall and it’s a great reminder especially if you’re coming into a new place.

“I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Nicotine

This song feels like pouring honey in a cup of tea. It’s like being wrapped up in a blanket with the heater on full blast. Coming from her 2019 album, “An Open Letter,” Nicotine sings over this neosoul-esque beat about resilience and love. If you’re ever feeling confined during the fall months, the song is like a little escape to that feeling.

“Hand Me Downs” by Mac Miller

From his posthumously released 2020 Album “Circles,” Miller sings/raps over this melancholy beat and takes a moment to reflect on himself. Featuring Baro on the chorus, there is a soothingness to the song that allows you to take a breath. The season can be hectic and without thinking too much, you can relax to the song.

“Rodeo Clown” by Dijon

This R&B guitar-based song off of Dijon’s 2021 album “Absolutely” details a partner falling out of love. The raspiness in his voice throughout the song gives it another edge that makes me instantly connect to fall. Fall is a mix of cool and warm. It’s a balance, and this song is right in between that.

“How Are You True” by Cage The Elephant

To end on a classic note, Cage The Elephant has been in the fall playlist game for quite some time. Alongside The Neighborhood and Arctic Monkeys, they make modern classic fall songs that you can find on many Spotify playlists. Off their 2015 album “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” it’s a perfect balance between slow but upbeat songs. There’s a spooky essence that lies in the undertones of the song that is perfect for an October playlist.

Gear up for the season by listening to them all here!