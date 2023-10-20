Open Newbury ends after expanded run of weekends

Open Newbury Street, an initiative by the City of Boston to transform Newbury Street into a pedestrian-friendly zone on certain Sundays throughout the summer, ended this weekend after 16 consecutive Sundays of the event.

Last year, Open Newbury was held for six Sundays in the summer, but was expanded to 16 this summer, an “ambitious expansion” that was well received by Boston residents and business owners, said Jacob Wessel, the City’s public realm director.

Wessel said the Boston Transportation Department collaborated with Isenberg Projects to manage marketing efforts, outdoor structuring plans and regulations to ensure a harmonious blend of music and urban life.

One of the recurring performers this year was Cjaiilon Rodriques Medina-Andra, popularly known as Snap Boogie, a breakdancer and former America’s Got Talent contestant.

“I love Open Newbury streets,” Medina-Andra said. “I think they should do it more often than not.”

For Medina-Andra and many other performers, Open Newbury became a platform to connect with the community and gain recognition.

“I wanted to make sure I was [at Open Newbury] for as many Sundays as possible because it really does wonders for me,” he said. “I feel like it [allowed] me to connect with people on a deeper level.”

The event also became a valuable practice ground for young artists. Bradley Rittmann and Ryan Peter Murphy, both Berklee College of Music students, found Open Newbury to be a “learning experience” to grow their platform and skills.

“It’s a better way to gauge how the average listener perceives us,” Rittmann said. “It’s a good way for us to get out of the Berklee bubble, honestly, and get reactions from people who aren’t musicians.”

Pop musician Evan Cole, a recent Berklee graduate, said being able to uplift the Boston community was the most rewarding part of performing at Open Newbury.

“Seeing everyone’s reactions and how it affects the people that are in the audience or passing by,” Cole said. “I worked so hard to put out this music, and it’s great when people are touched by it.”

Cole also noted that performing at Open Newbury is inspiring for other growing artists.

“The more people that [busk], the more it inspires people to do it themselves because there are so many talented artists in Boston,” Cole said.

However, many performers faced challenges dealing with unpredictable weather and complaints from residents.

Medina-Andre said some residents were not as “welcoming of the street performers as they were last year,” noting that some disliked the loud music during his performance.

Despite these challenges, Cole said many residents enjoyed the live music and atmosphere of Newbury Street.

“There’s nothing they can really do because the power of music is great and it’s bringing people together,” Cole said. “I think music really brings people together, and I think it makes the city better.”

Street team members, alongside staff from the Boston Police Department, Public Works Department and Transportation Department, worked every Sunday from July 2 to Oct. 15.

Newbury Street is one of the city’s most famous shopping and dining destinations, and the events drew tens of thousands of visitors, Wessel said.

Passersby Kayla Dennis and Emily Umanzor expressed that Open Newbury has become a cherished tradition enjoyed by many.

“I love walking around here seeing everybody and what they have to offer,” Dennis said. “I feel like there is something new every week to see.”

Local businesses also flourished during Open Newbury. Rebecca Kalaitzidis, owner of Achelous Salon and Apothecary, appreciated the opportunity to showcase her business in a booth on the street as her store is located on the second floor of a unit on Newbury Street.

“Especially during the summer, you die up on the second floor,” Kalaitzidis said. “It’s like a brick oven pizza … It’s nice to get out in the fresh air.”

Brianna Fornoff, who works at Rothy’s, grew up in Arizona where traditions like Open Newbury did not exist.

“I love seeing everyone out here,” Fornoff said. “It’s a great way to socialize with new people … I feel like there’s a lot of new things that they get to see on the street.”

Wessel said preparation has already begun for the next steps in planning for future events, but added that Open Newbury does draw “mixed opinions” from some businesses.

“We do acknowledge that Open Newbury does not work perfectly for all businesses,” Wessel said. “We want to really do some due diligence on how businesses feel about it and what the economic impact of Open Newbury is before making decisions for future years.”