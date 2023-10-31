Rules for the week | Maia’s Inner Monologue

Dear readers,

This week’s article is going to be a bit of a departure from the usual — I’m channeling inspiration from one of my all-time favorite digital creators, the fabulous Eli Rallo.

Some may be asking, “Who’s that?” Well, if you’re a theater-loving, gossip-craving, self-care enthusiast like me, you better believe you know exactly who she is. She’s my ultimate inspiration, my muse, the person I want to be when I grow up.

My admiration for Eli stems from our shared love for theater and her embodiment of the “IT” girl lifestyle I adore and want to emulate. We’re both theater geeks, and her recent achievements as a writer in the heart of New York City serve as genuine inspiration.

Eli’s platform is multifaceted, as she skillfully delves into weighty subjects with a light-hearted touch while also celebrating her love for all things girly — as she aptly puts it on her TikTok, “I am like if basic bitch met theatre kid energy,” and that’s precisely how I would describe myself.

So, let’s dive into Eli’s brilliant TikTok trend, where she dishes on what we should either ditch and leave in the past or carry forward to fuel our personal growth.

Sure, some of her list items might seem a bit frivolous, but trust me, they’re chock-full of those life lessons we all need.

Welcome to this extra-special edition of “Maia’s Inner Monologue” — rules for the week. Buckle up, because we’re about to take a journey into self-growth and love!

Rule #1 — Delusion. Delusion. Delusion.

There’s one thing you’ve got to know about me — I’m living in a world of sheer delusion, and it’s absolutely fabulous.

You see, I have this uncanny ability to convince myself that the random guy walking down Commonwealth Avenue is checking me out. Little do I realize, he’s definitely just lost in his own thoughts, oblivious to my existence. But who needs that humdrum reality when I can bask in my own delusion, right?

You might have the impression that the word “delusion” has a negative ring to it, but let me explain — embracing delusion is nothing short of extraordinary. I think that it’s the ultimate driving force behind our dreams.

In society, we are told to “stay grounded.” But I want to offer an alternative viewpoint — it is not the intention of this mindset to become detached from reality. It all comes down to freeing yourself from the limitations of uncertainty and self-doubt.

And you know what? Embracing delusion has become something of a signature trait for me. What’s even more lovely is that my friend April shares this affinity for delusion. The only thing better than being delusional is having someone to be delusional with!

Together, we’ve turned this into an art form. We thrive on creating elaborate, fictitious scenarios that infuse some positivity and excitement into our lives.

These little fantasies, often discussed over a meal or during our study sessions, have the ability to lift our spirits and make us feel like the main characters of our own sitcom. The sky’s the limit!

So, embrace your own delusions, reader. Let yourself believe that the universe conspires in your favor and that every challenge you face is just for the plot of it all.

Rule #2 — Nap. You Deserve It.

Another little something you should know about me — I am a nap enthusiast. It’s a running joke with my friends that, “Maia needs one nap per day.” But in all honesty, it’s no joke.

And when I say naps, I’m not talking about those quick, 30 minute power naps. No, I’m all about those long two-hour naps that can leave you waking up and wondering, “Where the hell am I?”

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room — the misconceptions and stigma that surround the blissful act of napping. It’s as if there’s this belief that napping is reserved for babies or that taking a nap is synonymous with “lazy.”

But let’s get real. For some unknown cosmic reason, life seems to serve its most harsh challenges between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. I mean, come on, how can anyone be expected to stay awake and alert during those hours? I’m just a girl — I need a break. And so do you.

So, why do I love napping? It’s simple — napping is my favorite form of self-care. While some enjoy reading or watching TV, I much rather shut my eyes and drift off.

Society places demands on us — and we forget that many European countries have embraced napping as a cultural norm. It’s time we hopped on that bandwagon, don’t you think?

Napping isn’t a sign of laziness — it’s an act of self-love. It’s a brief escape from life’s pressures, a moment of silence in the whirlwind of our daily routines.

So, let’s break free from those stereotypes and create a world where napping is celebrated and normalized. Because, trust me, when I’m not well-rested, I’m not exactly the most pleasant company to be around.

Rule #3 — At least one sweet treat a day

This one’s simple. You should indulge in a sweet treat at least once a day. And it doesn’t necessarily have to involve food. Your sweet treat could be as simple as a chocolate chip cookie or taking a solo walk through Amory Park while immersing yourself in your favorite music.

My definition of a sweet treat is anything nice you can do for yourself. Mine today was an iced peach green tea from Starbucks. Tomorrow it might be waking up a half hour earlier to drink my coffee in silence and look out the window for a bit of peace.

Regardless of what it is, please make treating yourself a priority this week and every week after that. At the very least, once a day. You deserve it.

So, to summarize — be so delusional, take a damn nap and get a sweet treat. Life is hard. Take a break.

Until next time,

Maia