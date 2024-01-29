Campus Crime Logs: Jan. 22 — Jan. 27

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Jan. 22 — 27.

Hit and Run at 635 Commonwealth Ave.

At 9:51 a.m. on Jan. 22, a caller reported two individuals yelling at each other over one party’s car blocking another party’s car from leaving.

B&E Alarm at 975 Commonwealth Ave.

BUPD was notified at 5:54 p.m. on Jan. 23, that a breaking and entering alarm was set off. An Information Services and Technology employee reported they had accidentally set off the alarm.

Trespass at 71 East Concord St.

At 4:00 a.m. on Jan. 24, security cameras recorded a male party that appeared to be using drugs.

Suspicious Person at 808 Commonwealth Ave.

At 6:33 p.m. on Jan. 24, a caller reported a male party in possession of several bike parts in the back of the parking garage.

Public Safety Hazard at 728 Commonwealth Ave.

At 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 25, BU facilities reported a “BBQ smell” in the building. BUPD arrived on scene and turned off the stove causing the smell.

Noise Complaint at 56 Gardner St.

At 9:27 p.m. on Jan. 25, it was reported that possible shots were fired in the area. BUPD and Boston Police Department arrived on scene.

Suspicious Person at 100 Bay State Rd.

At 6:14 p.m. on Jan. 26, staff members reported two unknown parties took showers in the employee bathroom.

Fight at 920 Commonwealth Ave.

At 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 26, a fight broke out involving employees at Sunset Cantina.

Well Being Check at 40 Worcester Square

At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, a medical school student reported an unknown male party who was outside of his apartment and requested a well-being check.