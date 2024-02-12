BU closes campus following forecasted winter storm

Boston University will close campus starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, following a citywide snow emergency amid a nor’easter forecasted to bring up to 8 inches of snow.

BU spokesperson Colin Riley urged people to “exercise caution and be extremely safe” while navigating campus tomorrow.

Riley also said essential services like dining halls, some restaurants in the George Sherman Union, libraries, Student Health Services, Boston University Police Department and possibly the Fitness and Recreation Center will remain open on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service forecasts a total of 6 to 8 inches of snow in Boston in the morning and afternoon, with the heaviest snowfall coming to areas south of the city. Low visibility could make travel difficult, according to the NWS.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a snow emergency in the city on Monday, which closes Boston Public Schools Tuesday and plans to ticket and tow all cars parked on major streets, including Commonwealth Avenue, starting Monday at 10 p.m.