Campus Crime Logs: Feb. 11 — Feb. 17

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Feb. 11 – Feb. 17.

Motor Vehicle Accident With No Injuries at Commonwealth Ave and Harry Agganis Way

At 1:59 a.m. on Feb. 11, a caller reported a car being stuck on the Green Line tracks. Transit police arrived on scene and the car was towed.

Suspicious Person at 48 Buswell St.

At 5:21 a.m. on Feb. 11, a caller reported that a suspicious person came into their room. The caller waited in the building’s lobby for police to arrive.

Unconscious Party at 100 Bay State Rd.

At 6:24 p.m. on Feb. 11, Boston Fire Department and Boston EMS arrived on scene after a caller reported there was an unconscious party. The party was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Assist Other Police Agency at 32 Harry Agganis Way.

At 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 12, an anonymous caller reported an overheard conversation in which an white male claimed he was bringing a razor hidden inside an AirPod case to the Beanpot in order to harm an Asian female.

Larceny at 273 Babcock St.

At 3:33 p.m. on Feb. 12, a caller reported a possible past theft of laundry from a West Campus laundry room.

Fight at Arundel St. and Beacon St.

At 8:31 p.m. on Feb. 12, Boston Police Department reported a fight. Officers searched the area for parties matching the given description.

Larceny under $1200 at 915 Commonwealth Ave.

At 11:51 p.m. on Feb. 12, BUPD saw a white male with a black beard, black jacket and dark grey sweatpants breaking a bike lock.

Suspicious Person at 590 Commonwealth Ave.

At 12:18 a.m. on Feb. 13, a caller reported that a Black male was making threats at the Metcalf Center for Science.

Indecent Exposure at Brighton Ave & Malvern St.

At 4:54 p.m. on Feb. 14, BPD reported that a male with his pants down was chasing a female. BPD arrived on the scene.

Hit Pedestrian at Bay State Rd. and Granby St.

At 8:12 p.m. on Feb. 14, a caller reported that they were hit by a car the day before while at a crosswalk.

Well Being Check at 191 Bay State Rd.

At 5:11 a.m. on Feb. 17, a residential assistant reported that a female was outside of the residence with only a blanket on. Armstrong Ambulance arrived on scene and transported the party to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.