The renaissance of early 2000s music

I don’t know about you, but I’m living for early and mid 2000s music. There’s just something about that era that is so nostalgic, and I’m a giant fan.

Ever since I was a teen, I loved listening to the R&B and hip-hop music of the 2000s. R&B hits like “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!)” by Blu Cantrell left a huge impression on my music taste today. A good amount of Avril Lavigne’s pop punk-influence also inspired a lot of my personal style and taste in music.

From Britney Spears to Madonna to Nelly Furtado, 2000s music is coming back in full force and here’s how I know: Their style is being revived by other artists.

I bet most of you readers have heard about Tate McRae, but for those who haven’t, McRae is an upcoming female pop artist — and she reminds me a lot of Britney Spears.

Everything about her screams the 2000s era, especially her most streamed song on Spotify: “Greedy,” which has amassed over 842 million streams and has been used in 1.8 million TikTok videos, as of Feb. 27.

For me, the backing track of McRae’s hit pop track “Greedy” sounds similar to something that early 2000s producer Timbaland would have produced, and I find that the lyrics evoke Britney Spears’ spirit.

In fact, “Greedy” was actually sampled from the famous “Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado. Not convinced? Watch McRae’s performances and notice what I consider to be similar magnetic and charismatic dance routines as those of superstars like Spears.

What I find most interesting is that this early 2000s revival isn’t coming back through the headphones of others, but rather, their fashion choices. I am a firm believer that the music you listen to shapes what you wear and recently, I’ve seen that the most popular music right now takes inspiration from the early 2000s. I love how these are being incorporated into fashion recently.

Walking around the city, I often take notice of how common low-rise jeans or large hoop earrings have become. Yeah, those are from the 2000s. As someone who loves fashion, this is honestly one of those fashion trends that excites me so much. Not only are we getting the music back, but we are also getting the fashion back, which makes the era all the more immersive.

Low-rise jeans are a fashion trend that I strongly disliked at first, but now, I love rocking a good pair of them from Zara, or even a pair of low-rise flares. I know the low-rise jeans trend has been popular for a while, but recently, I feel like wherever I look, someone is wearing a pair of them.

2000s music has obviously had an impact on this trend, because I have seen many celebrities, like Hailey Bieber, pairing a baby-tee with low-rise jeans. This brings me back to Britney Spears’ street style during the 2000s.

Now, we’ve all seen the famous Scarlett Johansson starring in the Marvel franchise, but have you seen her red carpet looks? Specifically, the one where she wore a spaghetti-strap dress with her bra peeking out from underneath. This was clearly a fashion statement and a nod to the early 2000s.

Sydney Sweeney also wore a similar dress to the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. While there was a lot of intense controversy around this fashion statement, I am in support of the trend, as it represents the nonchalant fashion of the decade.

Oh, and haven’t you heard? Denim patchwork clothing is in. Denim jackets and sets were huge in the early 2000s and we can see pop artists like Jay-Z and Beyoncé wearing them too.

I personally love that these fashion statements are regaining popularity, and it’s fascinating to see how these fashion trends coincide with the music industry.

Now, let’s sit back, relax and see what the next era of music will revive in our closets.