Beauty gems of March | Maia’s Inner Monologue

Whether it’s sinking into a bubble bath after a tiring week at school, filling my room with the calming aroma of candlelight or simply applying my everyday skincare regimen, self care has been ingrained in my routine since childhood.

I owe much of this mindset to my mom and sister, who instilled in me the importance of taking time for oneself. Whenever we travel as a family, we make it a point to carve out time for a “spa night.”

I put “spa night” in quotation marks since it’s essentially a DIY spa. These evenings consist of a fast grocery run for cucumbers for our eyes and a search for sheet masks at any drugstore we can find. Back at our hotel, we persuade my father to participate in our ritual.

Despite his resistance, he always joins in.

This tradition has continued from our California trip almost 10 years ago to our more recent excursions in London and Spain.

My fascination with makeup and beauty blossomed early on, sparked by the tutorials of YouTubers Bethany Mota and Alisha Marie.

Listen, I’ll be first to tell you that I’m not great at doing makeup, but I’ve come to appreciate the application as another avenue toward self-care.

I vividly recall my introduction to foundation, courtesy of CoverGirl, that my mother bought me from our local CVS. While my prepubescent skin arguably didn’t require such coverage, the act of applying makeup still bestowed a sense of beauty and confidence, even though it looked like crap.

I recently made a point to treat myself to new beauty finds over spring break.

Now, allow me to share with you the discoveries that have earned a permanent place in my beauty regimen this month.

L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

In my vast collection of glow drops, which includes products like the Saie Glowy Super Gel and the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops, I found that the L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion reigns supreme. Surpassing these high-end brands, this drugstore gem delivers an unparalleled performance. Truth be told, I will never go back.

Retailing at a mere $13.99 at Target, the True Match Lumi Glotion outshines its more expensive counterparts, some of which price upwards of $30. It’s not just a better deal — it’s a superior product.

What truly distinguishes it from the rest is its ability to bestow a luminous, dewy glow that lasts throughout the day. From the moment I began using it, I started receiving compliments about my complexion.

My preferred application method involves mixing a few drops of the Lumi Glotion with my daily moisturizer, before applying concealer. The result is a flawless base that sets the perfect stage for the rest of my makeup routine.

REFY Face Primer

The REFY Face Primer has been trending on TikTok for quite a while, and although I’ve never been one to prioritize primer in my makeup routine, I decided to finally give it a shot.

After a disappointing experience with the e.l.f. Cosmetics Power Grip Face Primer, which felt too thick and sticky without offering any noticeable benefits, I was hesitant to use another face primer. However, the REFY primer has proven itself worthy of a permanent place in my routine.

What initially drew me in was the applicator. Squeezing the product from a tube and rolling it onto my face felt like a refreshing change, but beyond this novelty, the primer genuinely enhances the application of my makeup, as it leaves my skin with a radiant glow.

I have yet to truly notice a difference in how long my makeup lasts, but I can tell you that this product lays a beautiful base for my makeup. The applicator also provides a cooling sensation on the skin, which I enjoy.

Despite its slightly higher price tag, retailing at $34, the REFY Face Primer has become an essential step in my daily makeup routine.

e.l.f. Soap Brow Pomade

I’ll be honest, I had my doubts about this product at first. I mean, soap for your eyebrows? Weird. But let me tell you, I won’t even consider using anything else for my brows now.

Last year, I mainly used the e.l.f. Brow Lift, but it often left my brows looking patchy or flaky, which was a major turn-off. So, I gave Soap Brow a try, and let me tell you, it’s a game-changer.

Unlike the Brow Lift, which felt heavy and stiff, Soap Brow shapes and holds my eyebrows in place all day long without any residue, flakes or stiffness.

The best part? It’s only $6. A steal!

The application process is simple too. Just dampen an eyebrow brush, swirl it in the product a few times, then brush your eyebrows into the desired shape. Easy peasy.

Eilish Eau de Parfum

I’ve never really been huge on perfume. Back in high school, I stuck to those body mists from Bath and Body Works that seemed to disappear within minutes of application — if you know, you know.

But this year, I made a decision to find my signature scent, and let me tell you, I found exactly what I was looking for.

The Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum is truly something else. Now, I’ll be upfront: I’m not the biggest fan of her music, especially the newer stuff. Sorry, everyone.

But this perfume? Something special.

First off, let’s talk about the bottle. It’s absolutely stunning — a golden silhouette of a woman’s upper body. Simply gorgeous, but the real magic lies in the scent.

With warm notes of vanilla and sugar, it’s like being wrapped in a hug. Just yesterday, my friend Cam told me I smelled like an Oreo, in the best way possible, and honestly, it’s the best compliment I’ve ever received.

I live for those moments when people tell me I smell amazing and with this perfume. You’ll be getting compliments left and right.

The full-size bottle is a bit pricey at $52, but I’d recommend starting with the miniature size to see if it’s right for you. Trust me, it’s worth every penny.

So, whether it be makeup, skincare or a sweet treat, remember to prioritize self-care and treat yourself. Your wellbeing is invaluable. By taking these small moments to spoil yourself, you’re practicing self love. Like I said earlier, it’s easy peasy.