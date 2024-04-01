Campus Crime Logs: March 24 — March 29

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from March 24 — March 29.

Intoxicated Party at 277 Babcock St.

At 12:18 a.m. on March 24, a caller reported that they saw a female party wearing red clothes was unresponsive. Armstrong Ambulance was notified, and the party was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Emotionally Disturbed Person at 704 Commonwealth Ave.

At 5:04 p.m. on March 25, a staff member reported that a party had an outburst earlier that day and was concerned about their wellbeing. The Boston Police Department contacted the party who resides in West Roxbury.

Medical Emergency at 881 Commonwealth Ave.

At 5:05 p.m. on March 25, a caller reported a party needed medical attention. The party was seen by Student Health Services and self-transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Larceny at 871 Commonwealth Ave.

At 5:56 p.m. on March 26, a caller reported that their AirPods were stolen on campus.

Suspicious Person at 775 Commonwealth Ave.

At 11:28 a.m. on March 27, a party wished to speak to an officer regarding a strange encounter the day prior. The party was advised to contact BUPD if they feel unsafe after stating the encounter was odd but not threatening or criminal.

For Any Calls Involving Animals at Babcock St. and Commonwealth Ave.

At 6:01 p.m. on March 27, BUPD received an anonymous tip of a person hitting turkeys with a stick. The Brookline Police Department was notified.

Harassment at 180 Brookline Ave.

At 9:03 p.m. on March 27, a party walked into the station to report threats they received possibly related to a previous incident. BPD was notified and arrived on scene.

Group Disturbance at 212 Bay State Rd.

At 10:56 p.m. on March 27, police received an anonymous tip that people were yelling and screaming. Officers were sent to check the area and stated the group was leaving the BU Pub.

Follow-Up Investigation of Group Disturbance at 91 Bay State Road.

At 11:30 p.m. on March 27, officers responded to a tip regarding a group of four to five college boys who violently picked up and shoved another student in the backseat of a car because the student’s fraternity “had one of their guys.” The caller identified the students as members of the Lambda Chi Fraternity, and the student who sounded like he was in terrible distress and maybe in pain was from another fraternity.

Medical Emergency at 925 Commonwealth Ave.

At 4:27 p.m. on March 29, a caller reported a party with a possible head injury. Boston EMS arrived on scene and transported the party to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Medical Emergency at 44 Buswell Street.

At 9:12 p.m. on March 29, a student’s parents reported that they received a call that their child was not feeling well and needed BUPD for assistance. Armstrong Ambulance responded and transported the party to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

The Daily Free Press generally withholds the details of reports directly related to mental health crises. This week contained three of these reports. If you or someone you know is struggling, contact Student Health Services.