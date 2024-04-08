Campus, News

BU ResLife Union workers currently voting process on strike authorization

by Kayla Baltazar

Boston University’s ResLife Union is casting their ballots to vote for a union strike authorization, after unsuccessful negotiations with the university. 

On March 28, the ResLife Union announced an urgent general membership meeting to “recap bargaining and discuss serious escalation next steps.” Voting will continue until April 11, the same day as the next bargaining session.

A protester holding a sign in support of Boston University’s Resident Sustainability Leaders listens to a union member speak during a rally on Feb 8. BU’s ResLife Union is in the process of voting to strike. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

In an Instagram post today, The ResLife Union posted the requests BU must comply with to avert a strike.

The Reslife union wrote that they seek “a resolution to all outstanding proposals” made in previous bargaining sessions, better public health measures, summer health and safety measure changes, a “robust” sick leave policy, improvement to training and a “commitment” to backpay.

We’re ready to strike for everyone who came before us, everyone now, and everyone in the future,” they wrote on Instagram.

