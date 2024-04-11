Softball extends their winning streak to five over UMass in 2-0 pitcher’s duel

The Boston University softball team took down the University of Massachusetts Amherst in a tightly contested bout on Wednesday, winning 2-0.

The Minutewomen (11-24, 7-5 Mid-American Conference) looked to challenge the Terriers’ (32-4, 6-0 Patriot League) dominance so far this season and break their four-game winning streak. UMass put up a good fight in a close, low-scoring game, but BU prevailed through controlling most of the game.

With graduate student Allison Boaz starting in the circle for the Terriers, UMass got their first two batters on base, but the Terriers doubled down and secured the three outs.

BU head coach Ashley Waters praised UMass’s start.

“I was really impressed with UMass. They came ready to go, and I feel like we’re going to get everybody’s best,” Waters said. “They looked sharp and they obviously came out ready for us in the first inning.”

Senior Lauren Keleher stepped up to bat first for BU at the bottom of the first. She walked to get the Terriers’ first baserunner, but was soon sent back to the dugout after an inning-ending double play by UMass.

Graduate student Lizzy Avery was the first to bat for the Terriers in the second and reached on a walk. After singles from sophomore Brooke Deppiesse and senior Kate Pryor, the bases were loaded with Boaz up to bat. A sacrifice fly scored Avery, giving BU an early lead. One batter later, Keleher was up with the bases still loaded. On a 3-2 pitch, she drew a walk, padding the BU lead.

In the top of the fourth, UMass looked to put a dent in the Terriers’ 2-0 lead. After a single up the middle by senior Jenna Bradley, the Terriers made a change at pitcher, putting sophomore Kasey Ricard in. She proceeded to strikeout three Minutewomen batters in a row, thwarting UMass’chances to score.

In the bottom of the fourth, BU continued to apply pressure. Pryor opened the inning with a triple off of a UMass error, but they could not capitalize on it, leading Pryor stranded at third.

UMass’ scoring drought continued into the fifth inning where the Terriers secured three quick outs.

Again, the Terriers could not convert with runners in scoring position. Avery hit a single to get the Terriers back on the bases, and then Deppiesse followed with a single of her own. Once again, the Terriers couldn’t capitalize, getting another out to end another scoreless inning. While the offense had slowed, BU kept the intensity up on defense, denying the Minutewomen from mounting a comeback.

The score was still 2-0 at the top of the seventh, but the Minutewomen came into the inning looking for a late comeback. After a one-out single, UMass had the tying runner at the plate. Ricard then forced a groundout and a flyout, clinching the Terriers’ 2-0 win and extending their winning streak to five.

The Terriers have maintained an excellent record through their onslaught of games. Waters is impressed with them and wants to continue learning from their performances.

“We still have some work to do, so I think we have to continue to chip away to get to that point,” she said. “It’s got to be the energy, and we have to stay with it right now because we’re in the heart of it,” she said

The team will face Holy Cross on April 13 at home in the first of the Turnpike Trophy games.