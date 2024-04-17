Campus Crime Logs: April 8 – April 14

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from April 8 — April 14.

Breaking and Entering at 775 Commonwealth Ave.

At 12:11 a.m. on April 8, an alarm was activated at the George Sherman Union. BUPD arrived and removed a homeless man on the fourth floor.

Traffic Control at 111 Cummington Mall

At 1:30 p.m. on April 9, a caller reported that there were cars going down the road the wrong way due to a Red Sox game.

Bicyclist Struck at 881 Commonwealth Ave.

At 3:27 p.m. on April 9, Boston Fire Department and EMS responded to a bicyclist being struck. The party was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Larceny at 665 Commonwealth Ave.

At 4:30 p.m. on April 9, a scooter was reported to be stolen on campus.

Suspicious Person at 726 Commonwealth Ave.

At 5:13 p.m. on April 9, a caller reported that an individual piggybacked into the residence building and then started looking at the packages. The party was described as a 28-year-old white male wearing an all black outfit and carrying a Target bag.

For Any Calls Involving Animals at 590 Commonwealth Ave.

At 6:19 p.m. on April 11, a caller reported finding a dog with no sign of an owner for the past 20 minutes. A unit located the owner that stated they are a faculty member who lets their dog walk the halls.

Well Being Check at 808 Commonwealth Ave.

At 6:38 p.m. on April 12, a caller reported that an elderly female was walking in the rain with a gray robe and a black stroller. Boston EMS arrived on scene.

For Any Calls Involving Animals at 175 Bay State Rd.

At 12:04 p.m. on April 12, a caller reported a possum at the top of a tree.

Fight in Progress at 46 Mountfort St.

At 7:31 p.m. on April 13, a caller reported a fight in progress. Boston Police Department and Boston EMS arrived on scene. One party was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Suspicious Person at 275 Babcock St.

At 11:28 p.m. on April 13, a residence assistant reported that a male party was sleeping in the residence building.

Harassment at 509 Park Dr.

At 12:41 a.m. on April 13, a caller reported that they were feeling uncomfortable after their former partner was seen driving outside of their apartment. The party was reported to be driving a white Range Rover.

Intoxicated Party at 10 Buick St.

At 12:07 a.m. on April 14, residential safety reported a possibly intoxicated party. Armstrong EMS was notified and arrived on scene.