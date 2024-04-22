Campus Crime Logs: April 14 — April 19

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from April 14 — April 19.

Fire alarm at 277 Babcock Street.

At 6:11 p.m. on April 14, the Boston Fire Department was notified after a fire alarm was activated. A false alarm was activated during reset and dialed through BFD for a second time and they responded again.

Elevator Entrapment at 665 Commonwealth Ave.

At 11:10 p.m. on April 14, Facilities Management and Operations reported an entrapment on the fourth floor. BFD was notified and the party exited the elevator.

Medical emergency at 700 Commonwealth Ave.

At 3:33 p.m. on April 15, a caller reported a party fell off a scooter. Armstrong Ambulance was notified and arrived on scene.

Follow-up investigation at 275 Babcock St.

At 5:45 p.m. on April 15, units responded to Sleeper Hall at West Campus for a male party that urinated on one of the dining tables earlier that day. The manager reported that the individual returned to the dining hall.

Larceny under $1200 at 27 Aberdeen St.

At 6:18 p.m. on April 15, a caller reported their graduation gown was stolen.

Suspicious Person at 610 Beacon St.

At 6:56 p.m. on April 15, a caller reported two parties outside shouting racial slurs and catcalling women. The parties left the area and entered Kenmore station.

Intoxicated party at 522 Park Drive

At 7:09 p.m. on April 15, a caller reported a male party vomiting in the rear alleyway. Armstrong Ambulance arrived on the scene and the party refused medical help.

Suspicious person at 89 Ashford St.

At 5:17 p.m. on April 17, a caller reported that a Hispanic male with an orange shirt and a knife on him would not leave the softball field.

Past Assault and Battery at 73 Thatcher St.

At 8:19 p.m. on April 17, a party reported they were grabbed by an unknown party. Brookline Police arrived on scene.

Hazardous Condition at 700 Commonwealth Ave.

At 10:41 p.m. on April 17, ResLife staff reported an odor of smoke in the elevator shaft. BFD arrived on scene and reported no issues on the fire alarm panel.

Trespassing and Receiving Stolen Property at 590 Commonwealth Ave.

At 5:24 p.m. on April 18, a tip reported an unknown party changing clothes and putting on a ski mask in the basement study room. The party was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Public Demonstration at 735 Commonwealth Ave.

At 12 p.m. on April 19, BUPD responded to a public demonstration where a party was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Non-emergency Medical Call at 915 Commonwealth Ave.

At 8:31 p.m. on April 19, FitRec employees requested medical attention. Armstrong Ambulance responded and transported a party to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.