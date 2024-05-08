Vehicle collision causes temporary traffic disruption on Commonwealth Avenue

A motor vehicle accident occurred at 915 Commonwealth Ave. Tuesday afternoon, leading to temporary traffic delays along the street. This accident occurred at 1:35pm.

Boston Police Department spokesperson Jason Villanueva said the incident involved two vehicles, one of which was overturned after colliding with a parked car near the intersection of Commonwealth Ave. and Buick Street. There were no major injuries.

“One person was transported to the hospital, nothing serious,” Villanueva said.

BU Alert, the University’s emergency notification system, issued a message at 2:04 p.m. to expect delays for at least an hour following the accident at 915 Commonwealth Ave., the Fitness and Recreation Center. BU Alert announced shortly after, at 2:26 p.m., that Commonwealth Ave. had reopened.

The BU Police Department helped BPD control traffic, BU spokesperson Colin Riley said in an email. Traffic was temporarily diverted to Agganis Way so emergency services could handle the scene.