City, News, Photo

Tom Holland look-alike contest isn’t far from home

by Lauren Albano, Kayla Baltazar and Kate Kotlyar

Nick Anderson was once stopped by someone in Boston’s Theater District and told to “pull up your Snapchat right now and tell me you’re not Spider-Man.”

This is a regular occurrence for Anderson, 26, a software company chief of staff from Melrose, who said strangers approach him on the street “organically” and tell him he looks like British actor Tom Holland. Anderson was named the winner of a Tom Holland look-alike contest this afternoon, affirming his resemblance.

“It feels like the stars have aligned as far as my likeness and it being in Boston, and me being from here,” Anderson said.

Dilce Oliveira (center), one of the organizers of the Tom Holland look-alike contest, raises Nick Anderson’s (left) hand, announcing him the winner of the contest. Oliveira and Katherine Gehring hosted the Tom Holland look-alike contest Sunday at Boston Common. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

The contest, which was held at the Parkman Bandstand in the Boston Common, is the latest in a string of public celebrity look-alike contests held in major cities over the last few weeks. 

After look-alike contests centered around celebrities such as Timothée Chalamet in New York, Jeremy Allen White in Chicago and Harry Styles in London drew in hundreds of spectators, Katherine Gehring decided Holland, who was spotted around Boston the past few weeks, was the perfect muse for Boston’s turn at the trend.

“He’s just a nerdy, lovable sweetheart and I think he deserves more credit,” said Gehring, who works at Improv Asylum in the North End. “I also just knew that ‘The Drama’ was shooting here with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, and so for me, Tom was the obvious choice.”

Gehring enlisted her friend, 22-year-old robotics engineer Dilce Oliveira, to co-host the contest. On Monday, the two began posting about the event online and asking friends to help put up posters around the city, especially near college campuses.

“Boston is such a cool place,” Oliveira said. “And I saw people liked it in New York, and I was like, ‘Boston’s like New York but better.’” 

Sarah Lindsay, a 24-year-old teacher, said this wave of look-alike contests is “a very niche moment in pop culture” history that she enjoyed being part of. 

“Imagine telling our grandchildren about this,” Lindsay said. “They’re gonna be so confused, and it’s so weird, but so great.”

People in the crowd hold up signs that say “Looking 4 my short king” at the contest, referencing actor Tom Holland’s height. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

More than 100 attendees gathered around the gazebo to watch “the Toms” compete. Contestants answered Spider-Man trivia questions, attempted their best Holland impressions and performed the actor’s famous “Lip Sync Battle” dance to Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”

Vishakh Talanki, a 23-year-old engineer who graduated from Northeastern University, currently lives in San Francisco but came back to Boston to witness the contest.

“I flew out here to make sure I can make this event,” Talanki said. “It just seemed like so much fun, and I convinced my friends to come with me.”

In the end, Anderson was crowned the winner by a crowd cheer and received the $50 cash prize and an assortment of British candy. 

“He genuinely looks like him,” said Nisitaa Clement, a 24-year-old data scientist. “I do see the resemblance.”

Yuni Jimenez, a 22-year-old research assistant and a fan of Holland, said Anderson is “100% deserving” of the win.

Holland was recently spotted around Boston with his girlfriend Zendaya, which spurred hope he might make an appearance at the competition. 

“I had blind hope and a delusion that perhaps he would show up,” said Kaylee Ellis, 22, an administrative coordinator at Boston University.

Michael Carroll, a senior at Boston College High School, was crowned the runner-up of the competition. He said he originally attended because he thought Holland might show up, and his friends convinced him to compete.

“It was just fun seeing the energy of the crowd and just being with other people who also love Tom Holland,” Carroll said. 

Carroll said his favorite part of the contest was the “Umbrella” dance portion. Despite his nerves, he “got into it” and did a cartwheel onstage to the crowd’s amusement. 

Oliveira said she had fun co-hosting the competition and was “really excited to meet all of the Toms.” 

“For them to get up and do that for the entertainment of a bunch of strangers, I think it’s, A, a measurement of good character, and, B, a really good story,” Oliveira said.

With the success of this competition, many hope to see more look-alike competitions in Boston.

“We definitely need to do more of this in the city, this was super fun,” said Clement, who added she hopes the next look-alike contests center around actors Andrew Garfield or Robert Pattinson. 

Oliveira said she wasn’t expecting so many people to show up, but she hopes everyone involved had fun.

“I really hope that the Toms enjoyed themselves,” Oliveira said. “It takes a lot of bravery to get up on stage and let people poke fun at you and to dance and do all those things, and I hope they’re proud of themselves.”

Three contestants — El, Daniel Rabinovitz and Andy — stand in Spider-Man poses toward the end of the competition on Sunday. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Three contestants — El, Daniel Rabinovitz and Andy — stand in Spider-Man poses toward the end of the competition on Sunday. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
One of the contest entries, El, throws their jacket across the Boston Common gazebo during their performance to “Umbrella” by Rihanna. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
One of the contest entries, El, throws their jacket across the Boston Common gazebo during their performance to “Umbrella” by Rihanna. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Contestant Cam dances to “Umbrella” by Rihanna in the dance portion of the Tom Holland look-alike competition on Sunday. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Contestant Cam dances to “Umbrella” by Rihanna in the dance portion of the Tom Holland look-alike competition on Sunday. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Runner-up Michael Carroll performs a cartwheel in the dance portion of the competition at Boston Common. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Runner-up Michael Carroll performs a cartwheel in the dance portion of the competition at Boston Common. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Daniel Rabinovitz jumps in the air while dancing to “Umbrella” by Rihanna as a part of the competition on Sunday. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Daniel Rabinovitz jumps in the air while dancing to “Umbrella” by Rihanna as a part of the competition on Sunday. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Audience members hold up ten fingers to rate Irish trio Jamie, Ashley and Kyla’s collective impression of actor Tom Holland. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Audience members hold up ten fingers to rate Irish trio Jamie, Ashley and Kyla’s collective impression of actor Tom Holland. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Event organizer Katherine Gehring holds the mic for Cam, one of the contestants, to introduce himself to the crowd at the contest. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Event organizer Katherine Gehring holds the mic for Cam, one of the contestants, to introduce himself to the crowd at the contest. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Tom Holland look-alike contestant Mason laughs after introducing himself to the audience. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Tom Holland look-alike contestant Mason laughs after introducing himself to the audience. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
(Right to left) Irish trio Jamie, Ashley and Kyla laugh after introducing themselves as a group entry in the Tom Holland look-alike contest Sunday at Boston Common. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
(Right to left) Irish trio Jamie, Ashley and Kyla laugh after introducing themselves as a group entry in the Tom Holland look-alike contest Sunday at Boston Common. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Event organizer Dilce Oliveira teaches the contestants a dance to “HOT TO GO,” a song by Chappell Roan, before the contest officially begins. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Event organizer Dilce Oliveira teaches the contestants a dance to “HOT TO GO,” a song by Chappell Roan, before the contest officially begins. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
The audience cheers to vote in favor of who they think should win the Tom Holland look-alike competition at Boston Common on Sunday. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
The audience cheers to vote in favor of who they think should win the Tom Holland look-alike competition at Boston Common on Sunday. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Tom Holland look-alike competition winner Nick Anderson (center) poses for a picture with contest organizers Dilce Oliveira (left) and Katherine Gehring (right) once the competition ended. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Tom Holland look-alike competition winner Nick Anderson (center) poses for a picture with contest organizers Dilce Oliveira (left) and Katherine Gehring (right) once the competition ended. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Previous
Next
Lauren Albano
More Articles
Kayla Baltazar
More Articles
Kate Kotlyar
More Articles

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*