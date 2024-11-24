Tom Holland look-alike contest isn’t far from home

More than 100 attendees gathered around the gazebo to watch “the Toms” compete. Contestants answered Spider-Man trivia questions, attempted their best Holland impressions and performed the actor’s famous “Lip Sync Battle” dance to Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”

Vishakh Talanki, a 23-year-old engineer who graduated from Northeastern University, currently lives in San Francisco but came back to Boston to witness the contest.

“I flew out here to make sure I can make this event,” Talanki said. “It just seemed like so much fun, and I convinced my friends to come with me.”

In the end, Anderson was crowned the winner by a crowd cheer and received the $50 cash prize and an assortment of British candy.

“He genuinely looks like him,” said Nisitaa Clement, a 24-year-old data scientist. “I do see the resemblance.”

Yuni Jimenez, a 22-year-old research assistant and a fan of Holland, said Anderson is “100% deserving” of the win.

Holland was recently spotted around Boston with his girlfriend Zendaya, which spurred hope he might make an appearance at the competition.

“I had blind hope and a delusion that perhaps he would show up,” said Kaylee Ellis, 22, an administrative coordinator at Boston University.

Michael Carroll, a senior at Boston College High School, was crowned the runner-up of the competition. He said he originally attended because he thought Holland might show up, and his friends convinced him to compete.

“It was just fun seeing the energy of the crowd and just being with other people who also love Tom Holland,” Carroll said.

Carroll said his favorite part of the contest was the “Umbrella” dance portion. Despite his nerves, he “got into it” and did a cartwheel onstage to the crowd’s amusement.

Oliveira said she had fun co-hosting the competition and was “really excited to meet all of the Toms.”

“For them to get up and do that for the entertainment of a bunch of strangers, I think it’s, A, a measurement of good character, and, B, a really good story,” Oliveira said.

With the success of this competition, many hope to see more look-alike competitions in Boston.

“We definitely need to do more of this in the city, this was super fun,” said Clement, who added she hopes the next look-alike contests center around actors Andrew Garfield or Robert Pattinson.

Oliveira said she wasn’t expecting so many people to show up, but she hopes everyone involved had fun.

“I really hope that the Toms enjoyed themselves,” Oliveira said. “It takes a lot of bravery to get up on stage and let people poke fun at you and to dance and do all those things, and I hope they’re proud of themselves.”