Campus Crime Logs: Feb. 15 – 21

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Feb. 15-21.

TW: This article contains graphic content.

Defaced Property at 152 Bay State Rd.

A BUPD officer noticed graffiti on the outside of the building at 2:16 a.m. on Feb. 15. The officer took pictures for the report. The officer also noticed graffiti on a brick wall around the same building. BU facilities was notified for clean-up.

Unwanted Person at 725 Commonwealth Ave.

At 10:54 a.m. on Feb. 15, a caller said she saw a man who was removed from BU a couple weeks ago on campus again. The party was described as an Asian male in his 50s with a blue puffer jacket and gray hair.

Larceny over $1,200 at 90 St. Mary’s St.

A student said he was scammed and sent at least over $1,200 to a fake ICE agent on Feb. 16 at 12:39 p.m.

Suspicious Vehicle at Cummington Mall

A caller reported a group of vehicles on Cummington Mall at 11:13 p.m. on Feb. 16. The caller was concerned that the parties might be preparing to race. A BUPD unit responded to the call and removed the same group of cars from private property.

Suspicious Person at CAS/685 Commonwealth Ave.

BUPD received an anonymous tip at 4:12 p.m. on Feb. 17 about a person pretending to be a professor and asking women for their phone numbers earlier that afternoon. BUPD officers searched the area and did not find the person.

Death Investigation at 33 Harry Agganis Way

A caller reported a Black man wearing a black beanie and a yellow shirt with blood on it at 11:26 p.m. on Feb. 15. Emergency medical services were notified and came to the scene. BUPD received another call at 11:59 p.m. from a party saying his friend jumped out of his car around 11:06 p.m. and headed towards BUPD. The party requested a well-being check and said he was worried because his friend was suicidal. By the time BUPD received the call, the victim was already deceased. BU Facilities blocked the window where the incident occurred, and EHS cleaned up.

Hit and Run at 925 Commonwealth Ave.

At 6:14 p.m. on Feb. 18, a caller reported that a staff member witnessed a hit and run in the garage.

Breaking and Entering Alarm at 213 Bay State Rd.

An alarm company called BUPD about an alarm set off in the building at 1:11 a.m. on Feb. 19. BUPD officers made contact with parties on the second floor. The parties had been in the building all day participating in sorority recruitment. The parties said they would notify BUPD when they left the building.

Unwanted Person at 42 Buswell St.

At 3:17 a.m. on Feb. 20, a caller, who lives across the street, reported that someone had been banging a stick along the windows of the building for 20 minutes. BUPD units searched the area and did not find the party.

Suspicious Person at Storrow Dr. and Bay State Rd.

A caller said a man was hanging off a bridge at 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 21. The man was described as a white male in his 30s with a black backpack. The party was not on the bridge when a BUPD officer arrived. The caller spoke with the officer and said the man was “just dancing” and might have been under the influence.

Larceny under $1,200 at 32 Harry Agganis Way

An affiliate filed a police report with BUPD on Feb. 21 at 11:33 a.m. and said he was scammed out of $600 by a person pretending to be a BU professor. The affiliate said the scam occurred on Jan. 14.

Suspicious Person at 139 Bay State Rd.

BUPD received an anonymous tip at 2:47 p.m. on Feb. 21, which stated that a party was dealing meth and squatting on the top floor of the building. The tipster said he got his information from the “Grindr” app. The tipster did not provide the party’s apartment number or the name of the party. BUPD officers checked the floor for activity and spoke with a party who was a resident of that apartment. There was no drug activity found in the building.