Campus Crime Logs: March 15 – 21

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from March 15-21.

Vandalism at George Sherman Union

A GSU food service employee called BUPD at 9:26 a.m. on March 15 and wanted to file a police report, claiming that someone had been unplugging machines in the GSU, resulting in spoiled food. The incidents occurred between 5 p.m. on March 9 and 8 p.m. on March 14.

Larceny at 725 Commonwealth Ave.

A bike worth over $1,200 was stolen from a bike rack sometime between 8 a.m. and 5:36 p.m. on March 15. The bike lock had been cut.

Noise Complaint at 509 Park Dr.

At 12:24 a.m. on March 16, a caller reported a car outside playing loud music. The person in the car was picking up pizza from the Park Drive Domino’s and eventually left the area in the vehicle.

Suspicious Person at 1 Silber Way

A caller reported a suspicious person at 3:19 p.m. on March 16. The caller stated that there were photos posted online that indicated that the person was a notorious scam artist. BUPD officers searched the area and did not find any suspicious individuals.

Larceny at 685 Commonwealth Ave.

A caller stated that a male wearing a white hat and large black coat was lurking around inside the building for a while before taking a 3 foot by 2 foot TV cover sometime between 11:33 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. on March 17.

Domestic Disturbance at 42 Buswell St.

A caller reported at 2:53 a.m. on March 18 that they heard a couple arguing for a while in the alley behind the building, and then heard the female screaming. The caller did not provide a description of the individuals. BUPD officers searched the area and found no activity.

Animal at 700 Commonwealth Ave.

A caller reported a hawk on the third floor of the Warren Towers garage at 5:58 p.m. on March 18. BUPD notified Massachusetts Wildlife volunteers, who recommended calling Boston Animal Control.

Boston Animal Control arrived on the scene but was unable to capture the hawk, and advised BUPD to call back or contact Massachusetts Environmental Police if the hawk was still there the next day.

Noise Complaint at 523 Beacon St.

BUPD received an anonymous 411 tip at 12:26 a.m on March 19 saying that students had gotten onto the roof of the building and were playing loud music. BUPD officers checked the building but were unable to locate any loud groups of students.

Unwanted Person at 922 Commonwealth Ave.

At 7:48 a.m. on March 19, a caller reported that two individuals, who appeared to be homeless, were blocking the entrance to the location. Brookline PD was also notified.

Three individuals were removed from a vestibule inside the location. They willingly left with no problems after being asked to leave. One of the individuals went back inside at 8:01 a.m. and a BUPD officer returned and told him to move along. The officer stayed and watched the person walk down the street away from the location.

Suspicious Vehicle at 2 Cummington Mall

At 9:39 p.m. on March 19, a BUPD officer investigated a vehicle full of items, sleeping bags and more, parked outside the location. A BU ID, belonging to someone other than the registered owner of the vehicle, was found on the dashboard.

An officer spoke to the person the ID was issued to, who said that they had lost the ID and replaced it. They said they had no association with the registered owner of the vehicle.

Extortion at 273 Babcock St.

A caller reported at 9:22 p.m. on March 19 that someone was threatening to post information about them online if the caller did not pay them money.

Suspicious Person at 1 University Rd.

A caller reported that a party was possibly doing narcotics in the rear of the location at 8:01 a.m. on March 20.

Hit Pedestrian at Commonwealth Ave and University Rd.

There was a report at 2:44 p.m. on March 20 of a pedestrian who had been struck by the MBTA Green Line.

Criminal Harassment at Marsh Chapel

A caller stated at 4:15 p.m. on March 21 that there was a tall, Black male in his mid 20’s, wearing a white beanie, gray sweats and a blue varsity jacket who had been harassing females on campus. The caller continues, saying that the man had attempted to gain entry to the West campus dorms.

Assistance from BUPD at 610 Beacon St.

BUPD Detectives assisted with a student eviction at 3:49 p.m. on March 21. A BUPD Deputy Lieutenant cleared the location and two BUPD Detectives were on stand-by while the party packed their belongings and vacated the premises.

Suspicious Package at 685 Commonwealth Ave.

At 10:12 p.m. on March 21, BUPD officers investigated a suspicious guitar case with a possible fake AK-47. The reporting party stated that someone had left it in his class in room 224. He stated that he turned it in to lost and found on the basement level of the building. The lost and found was located in an unknown room number. BUPD officers investigated the premises.