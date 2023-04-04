Terrier Hockey Talk: April 4, 2023

This week the Boston Hockey Blog is joined by Cameron Levasseur(The QU Chronicle), Matt Kennedy(The Minnesota Daily) and Noah Kingsley(The Michigan Daily) of the three other Frozen Four schools. They all discuss the highlights of their teams leading up to the Frozen Four, predictions about what could happen during the tournament, and their predictions for the Hobey Baker Award. Thanks again to Cameron, Matt and Noah for coming onto the podcast, and thanks for listening!

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify.

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/