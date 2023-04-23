City, Photo GALLERY: Extinction Rebellion rallies on Earth Day April 23, 2023 9:33 pm by Daily Free Press Staff By Amanda Hess and Zoe Zekos Last Saturday on Earth Day, Extinction Rebellion rallied near the State House and marched through downtown. Protesters march near the State House. ZOE ZEKOS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Protesters rally. ZOE ZEKOS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Protesters lie down outside the State House in a “die-in.” AMANDA HESS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Protesters perform a “die-in.” ZOE ZEKOS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER A protester draws in chalk near the rally. ZOE ZEKOS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER A protester holds a banner. AMANDA HESS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Protesters dressed as ‘Red Rebels’ rally. ZOE ZEKOS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Protesters march on the street. AMANDA HESS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER Protesters march while holding a banner reading “stop the fossil fuel industry now!” ZOE ZEKOS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER