GALLERY: Extinction Rebellion rallies on Earth Day

by Daily Free Press Staff
By Amanda Hess and Zoe Zekos

Last Saturday on Earth Day, Extinction Rebellion rallied near the State House and marched through downtown.

Extinction Rebellion on Earth Day
Protesters march near the State House. ZOE ZEKOS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Extinction Rebellion on Earth Day
Protesters rally. ZOE ZEKOS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Extinction Rebellion on Earth Day
Protesters lie down outside the State House in a “die-in.” AMANDA HESS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Extinction Rebellion on Earth Day
Protesters perform a “die-in.” ZOE ZEKOS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Extinction Rebellion on Earth Day
A protester draws in chalk near the rally. ZOE ZEKOS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Extinction Rebellion on Earth Day
A protester holds a banner. AMANDA HESS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Extinction Rebellion on Earth Day
Protesters dressed as ‘Red Rebels’ rally. ZOE ZEKOS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Extinction Rebellion on Earth Day
Protesters march on the street. AMANDA HESS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Extinction Rebellion on Earth Day
Protesters march while holding a banner reading “stop the fossil fuel industry now!” ZOE ZEKOS/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

