BU expected in court due to lawsuit alleging sexual assault by former high school teacher

Boston University will argue an alleged sexual assault claim in court on Thursday from a California woman who said she was “groomed and sexually abused” by a Chelsea High School teacher in the late 1980s, while BU was managing the school district.

The Trustees of Boston University and the City of Chelsea filed separate motions to dismiss the claims at the Suffolk County Superior Court.

Strephon Treadway, an attorney for the City of Chelsea, said he has no comment.

According to the lawsuit filed in December, the former student, using the pseudonym Jane Doe No. 99, is suing Paul Cheffi, a science teacher at CHS until 1990, the City of Chelsea and BU for around $1.1 million. The former student, now nearly 53 years old, was 14 when the alleged abuse began in 1986 and lasted throughout high school, court filings show.

Cheffi denied all allegations against him, according to court filings. He has not responded to requests for comment.

In 1989, the Massachusetts state legislature appointed BU to oversee Chelsea Public Schools due to students reporting the state’s lowest SAT scores and about half of high school students not graduating. The agreement expired in 2008, according to BU Today.

The complaint filed in court claims Cheffi “engaged in sex acts” with the former student in his car and at his home in Revere. Despite “public displays of affection” by Cheffi with the student in his classroom at the school, according to the complaint, no action was taken, although both CHS and BU “[were] aware or should have been aware” of Cheffi’s alleged actions.

“As [Cheffi] indicated in his response to the lawsuit, he unequivocally denies all charges,” Cheffi’s attorney James Cipoletta said.

BU is seeking dismissal of the case claiming the statute of limitations for the alleged assault has expired, the former student did not first file a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination and that the University is not liable for any acts that were not “wanton and malicious” in nature, according to court filings.

Jeffery Pyle, an attorney representing BU, wrote in an email to the Daily Free Press that BU has no comment.

Government agencies, like school systems, are given special protections under the Massachusetts Tort Claims Act and can not be held liable to the same standard as other individuals.

Carmen Durso, the former student’s attorney, who was part of the litigation team against the Archdiocese of Boston in the early 2000s sexual abuse case, said BU should not have this same protection because it is a “violation of the Constitution.”

“We’re arguing that with respect to BU, they can’t get that kind of special protection because it’s not available to anybody else,” Durso said.

Durso said on Thursday he will argue that is within the civil statute of limitations under current Massachusetts law for sexual assault cases. He also said his client did not have to file a complaint with MCAD.

This story will continue to be updated.