City councilors speak on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

City councilors discussed a resolution to stand with the people of Israel and a resolution calling for immediate deescalation and a ceasefire in Israel and Palestine during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

“I resolve that the Boston City Council expresses solidarity with the state of Israel, Israeli people as well as those innocent Palestinians suffering as a result of the terrorist acts perpetrated by Hamas,” Councilor Michael Flaherty said.

Councilor Julia Mejia did not support a vote on the resolution.

“I am going to ask my colleagues to consider putting this into committee and a public hearing so that we can have an informed conversation here alongside the rest of the council that so happens to be absent today,” Mejia said.

After Mejia spoke, Councilor Frank Baker expressed the same sentiments as Flaherty.

“I’m standing to say that we need to condemn what Hamas did there. Not the Palestinian people, Hamas,” Baker said. “I don’t need a public hearing, I don’t need anything else, I stand with Israel here today.”

Councilor Gabriela Coletta also spoke on the resolution, stating she rejected terrorism in all its forms. She also rejected a vote on the resolution and supported its move to committee.

“I recognize the pain Israel is enduring following this, and in that sense, support grieving and traumatized families during this difficult time,” Coletta said. “I also recognize that what has transpired since has caused immeasurable pain and suffering of Palestinians who have no connection to Hamas.”

Later in the meeting, Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson sponsored a resolution to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine. Mejia supported Fernandes Anderson’s resolution.

“I feel more drawn to this particular resolution because it’s really about peace and really trying to help create a different dialogue, one that is not divisive,” Mejia said. “What I feel we do really well here in America is continue to pit people against each other and I don’t want to play that game anymore.”

Councilor Sharon Durkan and Baker opposed a vote on this resolution calling for a ceasefire and it was moved to the Committee of the Whole.

In response to this, Fernandes Anderson spoke further on the importance of this resolution and called for a ceasefire.

“No matter what race you don’t have to take a side, you just have to say stop killing off innocent people,” Fernandes Anderson said. “Say stop killing all innocent children, no matter who you are, where you come from. Be brave, don’t worry about what people say.”