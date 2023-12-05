President Biden’s daylong fundraising visit to Boston draws protesters downtown

President Joe Biden visited Boston on Tuesday, attending three campaign fundraising events across the Greater Boston area that drew hundreds of protesters downtown in the evening.

Biden arrived at Boston Logan International Airport just after 11:30 a.m., where he met Mayor Michelle Wu and Gov. Maura Healey, before heading to two fundraising events.

The first event was at the Westin Boston Seaport District, and the second was in Weston, Massachusetts at the home of former U.S. Ambassador Alan Solomont.

Local reporters and cameras were not allowed in the campaign events, except for those traveling with Biden from Washington, D.C., who reported on the President’s remarks throughout the afternoon.

In Weston, Biden spoke to fundraisers about his re-election bid and his potential opponent, former President Donald Trump, telling attendees that Trump is the reason he remains in the race.

“If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” Biden said. “But we cannot let him win.”

The final fundraising event of the day was at the Shubert Theatre downtown, which included a musical performance by singer-songwriter James Taylor.

Protesters flooded the streets near the theater, calling on Biden to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and questioning his administration’s achievements.

“Biden, you’re not welcome here,” the protesters yelled outside along the streets, although it was unclear if Biden heard them as the motorcade passed by.

Joe Tache, an organizer for the Party of Socialism and Liberation, said the protesters on Tuesday were asking Biden “what he’s campaigning on.”

“He hasn’t delivered any of his major promises to the American people in terms of improvements in infrastructure or childcare or jobs or education,” Tache said. “Why should we vote for you?”

Biden spent the afternoon touting his administration’s achievements with fundraisers, discussing infrastructure investments and efforts to rebuild alliances around the world.

Vice President Kamala Harris also visited Boston in early November and was met by protesters at an event downtown in the evening, resulting in one arrest.

“I’ve been working with a number of people in and out of government to figure what after, what after Gaza,” Biden said earlier in the afternoon. “And I think the only available solution is a two-state solution.”

Biden boarded Air Force One and departed just before 8:00 p.m., heading back to Washington D.C. and ending his short — yet busy — trip to Boston.

Adithya Iyer contributed to the reporting of this article.