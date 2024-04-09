Boston University releases admissions decisions to the rest of class of 2028

Boston University released admission decisions on March 23 to regular decision applicants in the class of 2028.

BU received a total of 78,751 applications from all three admissions cycles and 58% of students were accepted during the first round of early decision admissions, according to BU spokesperson Colin Riley.

The average GPA was 4.0, the average SAT score was 1497 and the average ACT score was 33 for the class of 2028. 57% of applicants submitted standardized test scores.

Students, including 21% first-generation accepted students, were accepted from all U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 24% of students who received admission into BU’s Class of 2028 are international students from 122 countries outside of the U.S.

Grades and test scores are higher during the regular admissions cycle than students who were accepted in the early decision cycle. The Daily Free Press reported in December that, for students welcomed through early decision, the average SAT score was 1454 and the average ACT score was 32 with 35% of students submitting standardized test scores.

After recent changes to financial aid this year, incoming students received their financial aid packages with their acceptances. Incoming students must decide by May 1 if they will be attending BU during the fall semester.

Riley said BU is awarding over $450 million in financial aid to students for next year. Last year, BU awarded over $425 million in financial aid. Under the university’s affordableBU endeavor, a financial aid program expanding aid for students covered by the school, BU will meet full need for U.S. citizens and permanent residents for the class of 2028.

The increase in awarded financial aid after BU revealed tuition is estimated to cost students $90,207 with tuition costing $66,670.

BU has not released the number of regular decision applicants who applied or the acceptance rate for the class of 2028.

“Admissions is an art, not a science,” Riley said. “They’re accepting people knowing that they have applied to other locations, other competitive, selective schools and colleges.”