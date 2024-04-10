My Weekly R.E.P.O.R.T.

A while back, as I indulged in my nightly scroll on TikTok, I stumbled upon a new trend called “The Weekly Report.”

“The Weekly Report” is a short summary of all of the main things that you’re currently doing and enjoying. R.E.P.O.R.T. is an acronym, with each letter standing for a different major aspect of your life: reading, eating, playing, obsessing, recommending and treating.

As an avid TikTok scroller who doesn’t usually make my own posts, I knew that I probably wouldn’t make a video doing this trend, but I never stopped thinking about what my hypothetical weekly report would look like

Enter this article.

Huzzah! I have finally found a way to partake in this trend — although it has long died.

So, without further ado, I will be sharing my weekly report that I know you all want, but no one asked for!

Reading

I just started reading “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates for my History and Principles of Journalism class. Coates’ writing sounds almost poetic in the way of which he alludes to real-world issues in such beautiful language.

Coates writes a personal narrative to his son about navigating the world while being Black. His narration is unlike any other writer I’ve read before, and it’s been really interesting to start on it. Mind you, I am only on page 30. However, I’m sure I will continue enjoying the book as the class goes on.

Eating

I had the most scrumptious, delectable and appetizing mini cheesecake known to man on a Saturday night harbor cruise. I’m literally still thinking about it. I even woke up thinking about it this morning. That’s all I need to say.

Playing

I’m pleased to report that I’ve finally been able to play my guitar. This semester has been a bit hectic for me so far, but during this week, I found multiple days to sit in my room and play guitar for a few hours.

The latest song that I played was, of course, “Ceilings” by Lizzy McAlpine. I’m really sorry to my neighbors — if you’re reading this.

Playing guitar is truly so therapeutic and allows me to reminisce on all the days that I used to sit on my front porch at home and play my guitar for hours on end.

Obsessing

I’ve been absolutely obsessing over the new playlist that I just made. It’s the perfect mix of Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan and Gregory Alan Isakov.

For all of my indie-folk lovers who might be a bit timid to make the jump into country music, please just try Zach Bryan. I know that this is such old news and that I’ve been living under rock, but there is no better way to describe his music as just — ugh, perfect.

Like “Heading South,” are you kidding?

Recommending

Okay, hear me out on this one. If you’re a Spotify listener, which you should be, you need to check out the app Superfan.

For those of who are unfamiliar with it, it’s essentially an app that creates a weekly Spotify wrapped with an AI-curated “vibe” for the week. It’s like the “daylist” feature, but more personalized. You can use it on your own to view your music recaps, or you can create groups and check in on your friends’ “vibes” for the week.

My latest weekly recap was described as, “a denim-clad, coffee-sipping existentialist pondering life’s mysteries in a college town cafe.”

While it may not be 100% accurate, let’s just pretend that it is, shall we?

Treating

This week, I’ve been trying my best to treat myself to having dedicated downtime.

While I know that having downtime is not exactly your typical luxury, I’m sure some students can attest that finding time for yourself is becoming fewer and farther between.

While I know that many of you may similarly be feeling that sense of drowning in our metaphorical sea of work, let’s remember that the end is in sight.

As we begin to wind down toward the end of the semester, I’m trying to put into practice some more time to relax, so that I can make it to the end without burning out. Even if I have a lot of work to get done, if nothing of substance is coming out of me, then maybe it’s time to just take a bit of a break.

This week, someone very dear to me reminded me that I need to be nicer to myself. What’s nicer than treating yourself to what makes you feel best? Relaxing. I’ve been crocheting, catching up on “New Girl” and more.

Sometimes, the most productive thing you can do is relax.

I urge you, my reader, to be nice to yourself this week and all the weeks after.

I hope you enjoyed my little weekly R.E.P.O.R.T. I hope to R.E.P.O.R.T. back to you soon.