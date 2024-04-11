Opening Day at Fenway Park celebrates Red Sox history, traditions and fan culture

Isaac Debonis, a part-time employee at Union Square Donuts, said its recently-launched Baseball Donut sold out on Opening Day due to a sudden influx of tourists and families flocking to Fenway Park.

In fact, dedicated Red Sox fans travel far to keep up with the tradition of Opening Day.

Retired machinist Ted Fontaine travels from Maine to Boston three to four times a season to experience the culture. To him and his son, Nick, Fenway Park is a “nostalgic” place.

“Some of the players that [my father] watched and I didn’t see because I’m too young but it’s actually kind of nice to see teams that actually won,” Nick said.

Despite seasonal fluctuations in activity, this sentiment is echoed by many who find a deeper meaning in their association with Fenway.

Among them is Fenway ambassador Lashawn Streater, who has been working at Fenway for 18 seasons.

“Everyone has a special story of why they’re here and it’s all genuine,” Streater said. “I don’t know if other baseball teams have rich histories like this one, but that’s what I enjoy the most, hearing everyone’s story.”