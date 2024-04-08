Imposter syndrome | Doctor’s Orders

Dear Doctors,

I’ve been struggling in my classes lately, and I’m starting to think I may not belong at BU. What should I do?

Sincerely,

Perplexed

Dear Perplexed,

I understand how overwhelming it can be to struggle with academics, but know that you’re not alone. There is absolutely no shame in asking for help — that’s what campus resources are for. If you talk to your professors, go to office hours, find a study partner and manage your stress, you should be in good shape. Remember, you got admitted to BU for a reason. You’re going to be okay.

Best Wishes,

Fishstick

Dear Perplexed,

Transfer to a less challenging school.

Cheers!

Moose