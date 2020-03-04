Terriers unable to find offensive footing in 13-4 loss to Harvard

The Boston University women’s lacrosse team was unable to get anything going offensively in its penultimate game before Patriot League tournament play as Harvard University cruised to a 13-4 victory Wednesday night.

The Terriers (3-3) were shutout in the first half by the Crimson (2-3) defense and only had three players find the back of the net in the second half, while Harvard jumped out to a nine-goal lead at halftime.

BU couldn’t find its footing on offense and Terrier head coach Lauren Morton said the team needs to work together to reach their offensive potential.

“Part of it comes from confidence and just getting out there,” Morton said, “and another part is continuing to work hard and communicating with one another.”

Terrier senior midfielder Lexi Lewis, who leads BU in draw controls, was only able to muster one in the game, limiting BU’s offensive possessions

The Crimson had the majority of offensive possessions in the first half, while their dominant defense kept the Terriers off the board in the first half.

Despite the 41.7 save percentage Terrier sophomore goalkeeper Kennady Smith had against Fairfield University last Wednesday, she couldn’t keep the Crimson from racking up goals in the first period. Crimson senior midfielder Katie Muldoon got on the board six minutes into the game, and it was all Harvard from there.

The lead was extended to two for the Crimson with a behind the back finish from sophomore midfielder Grace Hulslander. The Crimson added another goal-scorer to the mix with sophomore attack Charlotte Clark finding the back of the net at the just over eight minutes in.

The Crimson continued to score over and over again while the Terriers were held without a shot on goal for the first 15 minutes of the game.

Clear attempts in favor of the Crimson made the difference with five of their goals coming from successful clear attempts. Turnovers by the Terriers were their downfall and showed their lack of control offensively.

Harvard also had the edge in net with junior goalkeeper Grace Rotondo saving two shots in the first half.

Late in the first half the Terriers gained offensive possession but a yellow card to the Terriers gave a man up advantage for the Crimson, resulting in the first goal of the game for Crimson senior attack Hannah Keating.

Keating got on the board again with less than two minutes left in the half and by the end of the first period, the Crimson were up 9-0 against the Terriers.

The second half had the Terriers finally getting on the board with back-to-back goals by junior attack Makenzie Irvine five minutes into the half, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Crimson’s momentum.

Keating netted a goal in the first minute of the second half, completing a hat trick for the night, while Hulslander added another one to her scoresheet.

To match this kind of offensive output, Morton singled out the offense and said the Terriers have to put a full game together in order to compete.

“The second half was a good step in the right direction, that’s how we knew we were capable of playing,” Morton said. “Putting together a full 60 minutes is definitely important and I think our offense definitely needs to step up.”

Terrier senior attack Kailey Conry, found the back of the net in the second half but that was quickly answered by a goal by Muldoon, to complete her own hat trick.

The momentum slowed for both the Terriers and the Crimson with only one goal each being netted in the last 16 minutes of the match.

The last time the Terriers would score for the night came from senior midfielder Maggie Lohrer. The Crimson added another unique goal-scorer to the board with junior midfielder Tessa Queri getting her lone goal of the night to end with a 13-4 win.

The Terriers head down to Jacksonville, Florida for a spring break game on March 9 before opening up Patriot League with a game against Colgate University on March 14.

Morton said Patriot League play is a whole new challenge for the Terriers.

“A new season starts once you start Patriot League play, and I think we’re excited. Certainly opening up with Colgate as a tough first opponent,” Morton said. “It’s a good test for us.”