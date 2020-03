On this week’s episode of Terrier Hockey Talk, Brady Gardner and Patrick Donnelly break down a tough week in BU hockey, including the men’s team losing to BC 4-1 and the women’s team bowing out of the Hockey East playoffs. They then look ahead to the men’s team concluding its regular season against Northeastern with plenty of playoff seeding shifts in store and previewing the future for the women’s team while acknowledging the graduating Terriers.