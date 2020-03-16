East to West (COVID-19 Update #1): March 16, 2020

This episode is also available on SoundCloud.
In this episode of East to West, we cover BU’s decision to move classes online in the wake of a recent uptick in coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, Mayor Walsh and Governor Baker’s announcements regarding restrictions in the Greater Boston Area, how COVID-19 has affected BU sports, and more. Stay tuned for new details as the COVID-19 pandemic develops.
COVID-19 RESOURCES:
https://www.bu.edu/covid-19-information/
http://www.bu.edu/articles/2020/bu-all-classes-online-coronavirus/
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
FEATURING: Justin Tang
WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Jen Racoosin, Zoe Han
EDITED BY: Justin Tang
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Samantha Kizner, Victoria Bond, Nick Telesmanic
ADDITIONAL REPORTING FROM: Jaclyn Reiss of the Boston Globe and Kaitlin Mckinley Becker of NBC Boston
MUSIC: “Decisions” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/