East to West (COVID-19 Update #1): March 16, 2020

In this episode of East to West, we cover BU’s decision to move classes online in the wake of a recent uptick in coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, Mayor Walsh and Governor Baker’s announcements regarding restrictions in the Greater Boston Area, how COVID-19 has affected BU sports, and more. Stay tuned for new details as the COVID-19 pandemic develops.

COVID-19 RESOURCES:

https://www.bu.edu/covid-19-information/

http://www.bu.edu/articles/2020/bu-all-classes-online-coronavirus/

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

FEATURING: Justin Tang

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Jen Racoosin, Zoe Han

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Samantha Kizner, Victoria Bond, Nick Telesmanic

ADDITIONAL REPORTING FROM: Jaclyn Reiss of the Boston Globe and Kaitlin Mckinley Becker of NBC Boston

MUSIC: “Decisions” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/