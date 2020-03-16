East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West (COVID-19 Update #1): March 16, 2020

by Justin Tang

This episode is also available on SoundCloud.

In this episode of East to West, we cover BU’s decision to move classes online in the wake of a recent uptick in coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, Mayor Walsh and Governor Baker’s announcements regarding restrictions in the Greater Boston Area, how COVID-19 has affected BU sports, and more. Stay tuned for new details as the COVID-19 pandemic develops.

COVID-19 RESOURCES:

https://www.bu.edu/covid-19-information/

http://www.bu.edu/articles/2020/bu-all-classes-online-coronavirus/

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

FEATURING: Justin Tang

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Jen Racoosin, Zoe Han

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Samantha Kizner, Victoria Bond, Nick Telesmanic

ADDITIONAL REPORTING FROM: Jaclyn Reiss of the Boston Globe and Kaitlin Mckinley Becker of NBC Boston

MUSIC: “Decisions” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a freshman in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Spring 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcast East to West.

