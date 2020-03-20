East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West (COVID-19 Update #2): March 20, 2020

by Justin Tang

This episode is also available on SoundCloud.

Special coronavirus coverage from East to West continues as we cover BU’s decision to continue remote teaching until the end of the semester, the call to vacate on-campus housing, how COVID-19 is affecting local businesses, and more.
COVID-19 RESOURCES:

COVID-19 Information

Updated: BU Moves All Classes Online Due to Coronavirus—Questions and Answers


https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
FEATURING: Justin Tang
WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Michelle Tian
EDITED BY: Justin Tang
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Samantha Kizner, Jane Avery, Angela Yang
MUSIC: “Decisions” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
PHOTO: Jackie Ricciardi

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a freshman in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Spring 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcast East to West.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*