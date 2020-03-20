East to West (COVID-19 Update #2): March 20, 2020

This episode is also available on SoundCloud.

Special coronavirus coverage from East to West continues as we cover BU’s decision to continue remote teaching until the end of the semester, the call to vacate on-campus housing, how COVID-19 is affecting local businesses, and more.

COVID-19 RESOURCES:



https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

FEATURING: Justin Tang

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Michelle Tian

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Samantha Kizner, Jane Avery, Angela Yang

MUSIC: “Decisions” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

PHOTO: Jackie Ricciardi