Massachusetts instructs visitors to self-quarantine, ramps up health resources

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday new guidelines and updates in response to its public health emergency status in Massachusetts.

Starting immediately, all individuals entering the state should self-quarantine for 14 days, and should not visit Massachusetts if they are displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

Baker said in a news conference travelers will receive flyers with information and instructions at all of the state’s major transportation hubs, such as Logan International Airport, South Station and Worcester Airport.

The flyers will also be displayed at rest stops on the Massachusetts Turnpike, according to Baker, and the message will appear on roadside message boards.

“We’re instructing all visitors arriving in Massachusetts to comply with this request,” Baker said, “for the sake of protecting the most vulnerable among us all: our parents, grandparents and those with underlying health conditions.”

Those exempt from this guidance include employees in health care, public safety and transportation, as well as other designated essential workers.

Baker’s administration, in an agreement with State House leaders, also announced Friday the filing and payment deadline for 2019 state individual income taxes is moved from April 15 to July 15, the same filing deadline for federal individual income taxes.

Residents can now also check their symptoms online at no cost through Buoy Health, and connect with appropriate health resources. The tool is available 24/7 and will not replace emergency medical care, if needed.

Meanwhile, the state has also coordinated with all medical schools in Massachusetts — Boston University School of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Tufts University School of Medicine and University of Massachusetts Medical School — to graduate their senior classes early.

These graduates would enter the workforce to help medical workers handle the epidemic. Those who have matched as an intern, resident or fellow with a healthcare facility or training program approved by the Board of Registration in Medicine can apply to receive a Emergency 90-Day Limited License.