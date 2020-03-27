Mind Your Business: Memes are a reasonable coping mechanism amidst a global crisis, not a sign of immaturity

Generation Z is known for being open-minded and socially informed. We’re often even type casted as “social justice warriors.” Our generation boasts young activists who have inspired global change, like Greta Thunberg. But our generation is also incredibly dark-humored and we rely on satire and irony in difficult times.

While Gen Z has been at the forefront of confronting social and global issues, this stems from the fact that we’ve grown up surrounded by catastrophes. From school shootings to the ever pervasive climate change, our world is filled with challenges that we must face.

We’re well aware that we must remain compassionate and fight, no matter how hopeless circumstances may seem. However, the struggle to keep ourselves grounded to reality also leads to more apathetic and desensitized reactions — even in response to global crises such as the coronavirus.

Those of us who are young, healthy and, subsequently, low-risk, have been taking advantage of the situation instead of treating it in the serious manner it necessitates. Many young adults have adamantly broken quarantine and self isolation in order to keep their social plans — be it brunch, partying at a bar or a simple haircut appointment. But, as opinion writer Charlie Warzel of The New York Times points out in his article, these behaviors are both dangerous and irresponsible.

Beyond that, low-risk college students have stared in the face of the pandemic, and against all rhyme or reason, booked low-cost flights for fun. I’ve seen memes about cheap tickets and risking one’s life for a “coronacation” on various social media platforms. At the time, I laughed along with them, but these memes soon became reality.

By capitalizing off of mass hysteria, students have risked more than their own health; they, perhaps unknowingly, risked the health of everyone they came into contact with.

Now, this is not to say that all levity surrounding coronavirus necessarily entails a lack of responsibility. For example, on TikTok we can see many comedic jokes about: the surreal, dystopian state of the current world, going to college on Zoom or even having the coronavirus.

However, these jokes are not the same as those about breaking quarantine. Though it does reflect a level of desensitization, at the same time, these jokes are a healthy coping mechanism that facilitates bonding. Older generations — like my parents — may not entirely understand the reasoning behind our jokes and interpret them as typical teenage behavior. But communicating through light hearted content allows us to stay educated, informed and sane in a time of crisis.

After all, we can’t do much more than staying inside and six feet apart at all times.

The portion of our generation that is booking flights and disregarding its impact represents the dangerous results of unchecked apathy and desensitization. Rather than channeling their energy into staying informed and making harmless jokes, they have taken action in, frankly, selfish ways.

But they do not represent the whole of our generation. On the other hand, my peers are posting about our social responsibility to protect those at higher risk. Celebrities we look up to, like Emma Watson, have posted powerful messages about who they’re staying inside on behalf of.

In the public eye, teenagers and young adults have a reputation for not taking things seriously — despite our high levels of social engagement. Gen Z-ers are constantly making jokes and memes and blatantly ignoring precautions. However, perhaps this assessment is not quite fair to our generation.

While, yes, I acknowledge there are people not taking this pandemic seriously, a large portion of our humor is misinterpreted as taking things too trivially when, in reality, it’s simply the way in which our generation deals with things. We make them into jokes and memes to cope when we feel powerless. At times, it’s not immaturity and mockery — rather, it’s a form of empowerment.