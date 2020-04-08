Canceled: The Presidential Election

Bernie Sanders just announced that he would be suspending his campaign to be president. We are now left with Joe Biden and Donald Trump as the two frontrunners for the 2020 presidential race, and I have officially lost any optimism I had left for the next four years.

I know what most other Democrats are going to tell me. It’s vital that you vote for Biden because that’s the only way to get Trump out of office. I understand that. I want Trump to lose as much as anyone else. I want that man to go back to the grimy underground chemical lab he came from, and never suck up a single molecule of our good green earth’s oxygen ever again.

But I don’t like Joe Biden. In fact, you could even say I hate him with almost every red blood cell in my body. And before anyone comes at me for this, I’m not a citizen, I can’t even vote, so I can say what I want. My voice is not going to matter this coming election.

Biden couldn’t run an Olive Garden, much less the entire United States. Biden instituted policies that led to the mass incarceration crisis that targets low-income Black and brown communities. Joe Biden has several credible sexual assault charges against him. Biden is just as much in the pocket of the healthcare industry as the current occupant of the White House.

And, frankly, Biden seems to be going through some health issues right now that could seriously impair his judgment.

While this whole crisis happened, Sanders was on the floor fighting for the two trillion dollar bill to support working people, and keep them safe and stable in their homes. Biden was playing hooky and getting his staff to (allegedly) green screen him into his own library. Why was this man photoshopped into a library? Couldn’t he just go find a library to stand in front of? He has a net worth of around nine million dollars, and he couldn’t find a library to stand in front of?

It got so weird that people actually thought he was dead at one point. This leads me to ask, if it were not for the abysmal candidate he’s running against, who wants this man in office? Who genuinely likes this man?? Does anyone genuinely like this man?

Today, I’m canceling the entire political process because we are currently forced to choose between: a racist alleged sex offender whose brain has been fried long ago by hair-spray and another racist alleged sex offender. Truly, out of the 45,148,527 U.S. citizens over the age of 35 able to run for president, these two senile white men, who both have had sexual assault charges leveled against them and who both have fostered and enacted racist legislation are the two presidential candidates.

This is the best we could have come up with? This is the world we live in?

A common phrase Democrats used in the last election was that we must choose the lesser of two evils, that we have to do anything to stop Trump. I get that, but given the selection this year, it all looks the same to me at this point.

The Democratic Party had the chance to back a real candidate this past year. A candidate who actually cared about the people he represented, a candidate with good ideas for social programs, a candidate who seemed healthy and full of life, a candidate who, to my knowledge, was not known to be creepy or to touch women inappropriately. That candidate, Bernie Sanders, just terminated his campaign.

And who did the Democratic party seem to put all their backing behind?

It just feels so ridiculous to even be writing this right now. It’s beyond stupid. We’ve literally been here before, and it feels like I’m watching an incoming tsunami come to shore. And the Democratic party is urging it along.

You could say that Sanders dropped out because the people of this country simply weren’t ready for him. After all, Biden won most Super Tuesday states in primaries, and all the other moderate candidates endorsed him. He is who “the people” wanted, and so he is the one who should get the nomination.

But that would be completely ignoring how institutions selectively ignored and worked against Sanders’ nomination. That would be ignoring how the Democratic party has rigidly resisted the ideas Sanders brought to the table. A recent interview conducted with over 93 Democratic party officials found, according to the New York Times, “overwhelming opposition to handing Mr. Sanders the nomination if he fell short of a majority of delegates.”

I wouldn’t call the recent events in this presidential election a cause of the people’s choice. I would call this the result of strategic institutional actions and influence. This is a coordinated failure.

I’m canceling the political process because nothing seems to be changing. One of the worst things that could have happened literally happened four years ago. Trump was elected, and we’re all in a deeper layer of hell than I think we could’ve even imagined. And yet, the institutions that claim to represent our interests continue to drop the ball when it matters most; continue to support moderate candidates with bland policies, and continue to shock the scientific world every day in how they can stand upright to give their speeches despite lacking spines.

Sanders announced that, despite suspending his campaign, he will remain on the ballot to leverage his won delegates against DNC platforms. There is still opportunity for Sanders to sway policy to a more equitable place.There is still an opportunity to vote in local and state elections, there is still opportunity to go out into your community and enact change in some small way.

But, there is no hope for that in this presidential election. There is no hope in the electoral process. And unless these institutions listen to their constituents and not their deluded belief of a centrist America, this same disaster is going to happen every four years. There will be even more insufferable think pieces like this one about how we got here.