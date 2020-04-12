GALLERY: Caring for sick family members during a pandemic

Rachel Sharples, a senior in Boston University’s College of Communication and a staff photographer at The Daily Free Press, has been at home in New York for the past month while trying to juggle her schoolwork, on top of caring for her sick family members and all the struggles that isolation brings with quarantine. She photographed what a day under a crowded roof looks like as she adapts to a new routine.

“What a wild time to be alive.” I don’t know how many times I’ve said that recently —

probably too many, and with a little too much sarcasm — but I do think everyone is going through their own little chaos in this time of a worldwide pandemic. Despite the tragedy of this moment, it’s certainly striking to see how all of us can live through the same event and yet experience it in such varied ways.

For many, this time is defined by being isolated. But I feel a little odd in saying that’s not my reality right now. If anything, I feel a bit crowded. Don’t worry — I am limiting my contact with the world outside my home, and when I do go out, I’m social distancing. Within my home, however, I’m cooped up with my parents and two of my siblings, all of whom have been sick to varying degrees within the past three weeks.

I’m certainly grateful for being healthy so far, but it feels weird to be well in a sea of sickness. My family never got a proper diagnosis of the novel coronavirus, so it’s strange to know that a virus that is sweeping the globe could possibly be in my house right now.

As a journalist, I tend to stay away from incorporating my personal life directly into my work. These times are different, though. Everyone has a valuable story to share, even myself in middle-of-nowhere upstate New York. That said, here’s how day looks like in the Sharples household.

My dad and sister fell ill first, eventually passing it along to my brother and mom. However, the symptoms hit my mom (pictured) the hardest. With an inconsistent low-grade fever, some shortness of breath and coughing, body aches and unending nausea, she has been stuck on her back for about a week.

My dog Buddy lays under a table in the living room while my mom is resting. Although he has gotten plenty of cuddle time with the family being home, Buddy has definitely felt the effects of most of my family resting on the couch most of the time, leaving him more time to pout indoors than to play outside.

My mom talks with the doctor during her third virtual appointment within a week. She describes how her symptoms have essentially stayed as severe since the last appointment. About a week earlier, she tested negative for the flu, but her nausea and pain has persisted. Some of her symptoms match those of the coronavirus, but the doctor tells her she can’t be tested for COVID-19 unless she is hospitalized. All she can do is “ride it out.”

My oldest sister, Hannah, lives up in Maine with her husband and three young children. She sends multiple Snapchats a day to the family group chat of all their shenanigans. My dad, pictured, watches one of these videos while sitting with my mom during her virtual doctor’s appointment.

My mom rests on the cot after her doctor’s appointment. Since getting sick, she spends just about all of her time in her bed upstairs, on the couch or the cot in the living room with a wet washcloth on her forehead. Normally a busy bee, my mom hasn’t been able to do much because she constantly feels like vomiting.

My dad talks on the phone with the doctor briefly after the virtual appointment was cut short by spotty reception. The doctor reassured him that we just have to push through the wave of illness in our house and recommended that once antibody tests are available at pharmacies, our family should get some to see if any of us have the coronavirus.

Luckily, we were pretty well stocked up on food before anyone got too sick, so we haven’t had to make many grocery runs. On Thursday night, my other sister Allie and I made a pizza for dinner. She tried to use up as much of the deli ham before it turned bad.

My family, being the huge nerds we all are, almost always plays some kind of board or card game while eating meals together. Although this habit has been a little less regular lately with one person or another being sick, we often play a “Lord of the Rings” card game.

My sister experienced many of the same symptoms as my mom when she was sick with less severity. My mom often has to change her resting positions because of her back pain and nausea. Late Thursday night, Allie comforts my mom as she endures an especially bad bout of nausea.

As the days march on, my mom’s symptoms haven’t diminished, although her breathing has gotten better and she has been able to sleep a bit more. The lack of change discourages my mom, but we’re hoping she’ll be able to fully heal soon.

Just about every day, I take Buddy for walks on a nearby trail through woods. Over the past couple weeks, more people have gone out to walk there. A sign was recently installed along the trail as a reminder for people to practice social distancing.

Buddy likes to stop by the top of a hill that overlooks the Hudson River. He is ecstatic to see more people and dogs out on the trails lately, but he’s not so enthusiastic about the social distancing aspect as he always wants to say “hi.”

My mom’s birthday is on April 9, so as an early birthday present, my aunt sent her a bunch of old home videos. My family has watched many of them, laughing at our silly young selves. I’ve also been working on a puzzle while we watch the videos and other movies as a form of relaxation.

Ralph, Hannah’s oldest child, celebrated his fourth birthday on April 5 with a smaller-than-planned Star Wars party. The day before, Allie and I had Skyped with Hannah and her kids. Although it’s definitely not the same, it is fun to watch all their childish antics. I still haven’t met Lois, the youngest, in person.

As my parents, Allie and I settle into the seats in the living room, Buddy squirms around to itch his back in Allie’s lap, making all of us laugh.

On Sunday morning, our church put on a livestream service, so my family sat together in the living room to watch it. Although it’s definitely not the same experience as gathering in person, it was nice to know that we could still connect and worship together, even virtually.

During the church service, Allie looks over to check how mom is doing. Due to her own sickness, Allie had the past week and a half or so off of work, but since she works at a veterinary clinic, she is considered an essential worker and headed back to work on Tuesday. Although she said she was glad to get back into a routine, she was stressed about leaving mom because my dad has to work remotely and I have quite a bit of work for my classes, so no one would be available 24/7 to care for her.

The first flower blooms in my family’s front garden. It almost seems ironic that new life blooms in nature while death and confusion spread around the world, but maybe it should be an encouragement instead. Hopefully, with rest and time, my mom will heal. All I can do is care for those around me and wait.