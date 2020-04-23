GALLERY: Life goes on in Boston and beyond despite coronavirus

Lauryn Allen is a sophomore in Boston University’s College of Communication and an Associate Photo Editor at The Daily Free Press. She has remained in Boston as the coronavirus has completely transformed the city, photographing how people are adjusting to life in a pandemic.

For a time, the coronavirus all but halted the daily routines of many here in Massachusetts, but now, as people slowly adapt to meet society’s new rules, they make a place for themselves amid the chaos.

In Boston and surrounding communities, life goes on — it’s just a little different for now.

On a nearly empty B-line train to Boston College, a woman wearing a rain poncho, latex gloves, and a scarf around her face reaches into her bag.

As cases in Boston continue to pile up, so does the trash. Discarded masks and gloves litter the city’s sidewalks.

Staying inside unless absolutely necessary is the norm for most. From an apartment building in Packard’s Corner, a woman is seen wearing a bandana around her face as she walks.

Most businesses in Brookline require patrons to cover their faces before entering. Outside of Anna’s Taqueria, customers in line wait six feet apart.

A red bandana covers the face of the chef statue in front of Pizzeria Dante in Brookline.

As in other states, the coronavirus has taken a toll on Massachusetts’ elderly population. A man wearing both a mask and gloves crosses the street in Brookline.

On rare days when the weather is pleasant, Brookline residents head outside. Three men kick around a soccer ball in the middle of a street.

In the Cottage Farm Historic District, a man wearing a mask waits for his children to catch up to him.

A man sends off his two kites in an open Brookline field.

Overhead, another kite flies through the cloudless sky.

An elderly couple wearing homemade masks watches geese at Hall’s Pond Sanctuary in Brookline.

At the sanctuary, a man sits alone on his folding chair.

A goose floats in the water at Hall’s Pond.

In Brookline, residents place stuffed animals in their windows for passing children to spot.

Other houses use their windows to display rainbows as a symbol of solidarity for a community braving the virus together.