GALLERY: Sunday’s Black Lives Matter Protest in Boston

On May 31, protesters filled the streets of Boston to demand justice for George Floyd and previous Black victims of police brutality. Once the peaceful protest ended, some demonstrators began to riot as organizers’ attempts to disperse the crowd failed to control rising anger toward the police.
Snacks are set out in boxes for protesters to grab as they prepare to march. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Protesters march from Nubian Square to the Massachusetts State House in solidarity with George Floyd and other Black victims of police brutality. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Boston Police look on as protesters make their way from the start of the route at Nubian Square to the State House. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
One marcher weaves through the crowd to distribute squirts of hand sanitizer to those who ask for it. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Star Brown, 31, holds caution tape that reads, “Don’t Shoot.” SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
An officer watches the passing protesters. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
A marcher carries a gallon of milk, which many protesters bring in case they are exposed to tear gas. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
A protester spray-paints graffiti onto a wall. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
A protester holds a sign that names Black victims of police brutality out of her car window. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Protesters arrive at the State House. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
A Massachusetts State Police officer stands on the State House lawn and watches the protest. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
A protester wearing goggles and all-black clothing covers a street sign with cardboard that reads, “Blue Lies Murder.” LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
A man yells “Black Lives Matter” from his window and gives the crowd beneath him two thumbs up. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Protesters march through Tufts Medical Center, while some cheer for medical workers from their windows above. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Medical workers cheer on the protesters from inside the hospital. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Boston Police look on as protesters march through Tufts Medical Center. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
A protester holds a sign from their car on the march route in Chinatown. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Protesters raise their signs as they march on Washington Street. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Protesters gathered at the State House raise their hands and chant “Hands up. Don’t Shoot.” LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
A police officer watches the protest from the balcony of the State House. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS
Protesters hold a moment of silence to honor Black lives that have been lost as a result of police brutality. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Around 9 p.m., fireworks are set off above Boston Common. SOPHIE PARK/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
One protester watches as others begin to throw water bottles at police officers positioned at the State House. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Protestors face a line of local police, hands raised, as they make demands of acknowledgement and accountability. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Loot and shattered glass from Walgreens lay strewn over the city streets. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
The National Guard, left, and State Police form a line to block off the street. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
A street in Boston after the bulk of the protesting began to die down around 11:30 p.m. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF