GALLERY: Protesters Again Take to Streets Against Police Brutality

Thursday evening’s protest in Jamaica Plain remained organized and conflict-free subsequent to Wednesday’s protest, also peaceful, in Boston Common.

Attendees gathered at the Soldiers Memorial monument to stand and chant before marching to the District E-13 police station for a moment of silence and die-in demonstration in honor of George Floyd, killed by police.

Several cars drove through the protest while displaying signs of support, honking as they passed. Some drivers and passengers pumped their fists, some chanted along and some held out their own written messages from the windows.

Several people within the crowd, as well as those in vehicles, offered hand sanitizer, water, snacks, masks and first aid equipment to those who asked.

A little more than an hour after the event began, protesters marched through Jamaica Plain until they reached the street intersection in front of the District E-13 police station.

Throughout the still protests and the march, Boston Police officers watched from the sidelines.