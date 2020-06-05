City, News, Photo

GALLERY: Protesters Again Take to Streets Against Police Brutality

by Angela Yang

Thursday evening’s protest in Jamaica Plain remained organized and conflict-free subsequent to Wednesday’s protest, also peaceful, in Boston Common.

Attendees gathered at the Soldiers Memorial monument to stand and chant before marching to the District E-13 police station for a moment of silence and die-in demonstration in honor of George Floyd, killed by police.

Protestors gather on sidewalks near the Soldiers Memorial monument. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Protestors kneel in a show of solidarity and respect for George Floyd. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Attendees hold up a sheet hand-drawn to read “Black Lives Matter.” ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Protestors line the sidewalks on multiple streets, leaving space for traffic to flow through. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
A section of protesters chant in unison: “F— the police state, America was never great.” ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF

Several cars drove through the protest while displaying signs of support, honking as they passed. Some drivers and passengers pumped their fists, some chanted along and some held out their own written messages from the windows.

A passenger holds a “Black Lives Matter Sign” out of the backseat window. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
One supporter displays an “I Can’t Breathe” sign from inside her vehicle. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
A car driving through is wrapped in signs supporting Black Lives Matter. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF

Several people within the crowd, as well as those in vehicles, offered hand sanitizer, water, snacks, masks and first aid equipment to those who asked.

Hand sanitizer is squeezed into the hands of all nearby who reach out. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
One driver passes water to a protester. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
A passenger raising a protest sign offers water to those on the sidewalk. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF

A little more than an hour after the event began, protesters marched through Jamaica Plain until they reached the street intersection in front of the District E-13 police station.

The march begins. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Families open their doors to watch and support marchers from home. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
One family brings their protest signs out to their porch. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Upon reaching their destination, some marchers lay down for a die-in while those on the outskirts sit for an eight-minute moment of silence. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Protesters begin to disperse after hearing a series of speeches. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF

Throughout the still protests and the march, Boston Police officers watched from the sidelines.

Officers face the crowds, batons in hand. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Police keep watch over protesters as they chant. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Officers follow the marching congregation. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Police are stationed behind metal barricades next to the station while protesters approach. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF
Two officers have conversations with protesters after the event concluded. ANGELA YANG/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF

