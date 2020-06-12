A preview of campus news coverage: Fall 2020

The Daily Free Press has dedicated itself to covering stories that matter to Boston University’s community for 50 years now. In continuation of that legacy, here are the major points our Campus News section will investigate this coming semester.

Coronavirus Pandemic: BU’s Road to Recovery

COVID-19 has left a widespread impact on all sectors of life at BU and it is still unclear at this time how Fall semester will proceed, even as prospective plans continue to roll out from administration.

President Robert Brown has announced the University is entertaining various ideas depending on the progression of the pandemic, but the current working plan is “Learn from Anywhere,” which will allow students to choose whether to return to campus or continue remote studies.

BU is currently devising a plan for how to maintain student and employee health upon return to campus. Summer should see the resumption of on-campus research, and Brown has confirmed coronavirus testing sites will be established on campus in the Fall.

The University has also already seen a fiscal shortfall from the pandemic and has frozen employee salaries, discontinued retirement plan contributions and decreased senior leadership’s salaries.

Regardless of what studies will look like in the Fall, The Daily Free Press plans to report on the University’s recovery process and how all members of the BU community attempt to adapt to a new “normal.”

Construction Progress

BU’s campus is often an epicenter for construction, including University projects like the recently opened 808 Commonwealth Avenue, home to the Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Green Line B, which runs directly down Commonwealth Avenue.

The MBTA is set to begin work on a project that will consolidate four stops along BU’s Charles River Campus into two.

The University also hopes to unveil the 19-story geothermal building that will belong to the Center for Computing and Data Sciences in 2022, which means students can soon expect construction work in the space next to the College of Arts and Sciences.

Renovations to the George Sherman Union’s food hall were scheduled, prior to the pandemic, to be completed in Fall 2020. The University has yet to announce what will be done with the old HTC space in the basement of the GSU.

Sexual Assault on Campus After Altered Policies

Recent changes to federal Title IX policies will require mandatory cross-examinations for both the accuser and accused, as well as give universities jurisdiction over whether to pursue investigations for off-campus sexual assault cases.

BU has not announced how these changes will impact its current policies. Meanwhile, advocates against sexual assault have said the changes will further protect abusers.

A surge of sexual violence stories popped up on social media after Instagram account @campus.survivors began encouraging BU students to spread awareness of sexual violence within the college community.

Sustainability on Campus

BU is home to an Institute for Sustainable Energy, and is currently working on a Zero Waste initiative, which aims to divert 90 percent of the University’s trash from incineration or landfills by 2030.

Meeting this goal in time will take consistent effort from many within the community to reduce the University’s carbon footprint and overall waste, but the school appears dedicated to reaching its goal.

The geothermal Data Sciences building will be one step forward, as it will bring new research and innovations to the University without the added environmental pitfalls of a typical building.

The Daily Free Press will see that the University shares its plans and progress publicly, by reaching out to relevant departments for regular updates.

Student Government

The Daily Free Press assigns a writer each semester to cover Student Government’s weekly meetings. Other reporters write about all major decisions and actions taken by the Executive Board and senators.

OneBU took office May 18, and the UNITY party will hold the most Senate seats this Fall.

So far this summer, the Executive Board has hosted a fundraiser in support of Black Lives Matter and is working toward fulfilling its initial campaign objectives. Some of what’s in the works include the launch of a redesigned StuGov website, a health blog and collaboration with alumni to create a network resource for students.

The Daily Free Press will keep the student body informed on how these plans progress and if additional ones emerge.

A Note on Inclusivity

After nationwide protests demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality over the past weeks, many in the student body have expressed frustration with the perpetuation of racial inequities within the U.S.

The Daily Free Press will remain committed to representing all voices on campus, giving a platform to the vulnerable while holding power accountable. Through it all, we are dedicated to providing fair coverage in every situation.

We also do not forget that a newspaper itself wields power, and thus we will work to keep the institution of The Daily Free Press accountable as well.

This publication has not historically met the standards of diversity we hope to realize, and we will make renewed, concrete efforts to represent students of all backgrounds in our staff.