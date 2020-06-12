Boston restaurants to look forward to this Fall

As Boston University gears up to reopen campus this Fall, many restaurants on and around campus also hope to resume regular business. We’ve compiled a few to keep in mind when planning weekend outings or relaxation time between classes.

Boston is home to a plethora of cuisines, and many of the food stops BU students pass each day are friendly to your wallet and offer space to either study or hang out.

For the pizza lover:

Pizza is a notable favorite among college students, and Boston’s choices are not limited when it comes to the Italian delicacy.

OTTO

A restaurant chain based in Portland, Maine, this thin-crust pizza joint offers a unique array of gourmet toppings and flavors. Offering takeout and dine-in experiences, it is very versatile to your every pizza need.

888 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02446

&pizza

If you’re a picky eater and have specific pizza preferences, this restaurant is sure to accommodate your tastes with its build-your-own pizza option. The Cambridge-based locale can either be a great way to get in your daily steps or a perfect delivery option!

3 Brattle St., Cambridge, MA 02138

For the international palate:

Asian food is very popular around campus, and numerous restaurants nearby specialize in dishes to satisfy your every craving

Noodle Street

Whether you’re sitting for a meal or ordering out, this Asian restaurant on BU’s East Campus specializes in foods like fried rice and stir-frys. Whether for a date, a hangout with friends or a late lunch after class, Noodle Street is there.

627 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215

Nud Pob Thai Cuisine

If you are looking for quick counter service with traditional Thai dishes, you may want to check out Nud Pob. There’s always a big lunchtime crowd, since it’s situated in the middle of Central Campus.

738 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215

For the café connoisseur:

Cafés are great if you’re looking for a laid-back atmosphere, quick service and a wide variety of foods and beverages. There are plenty of these around campus for you to try.

Pavement Coffeehouse

A popular coffee shop among BU students for its delectable lattes, baked goods and free WiFi. You’ll spot countless students seated at its tables throughout the day doing homework and sipping on their daily dose of caffeine.

736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein is located in the basement of the College of Arts and Sciences, so its bagels and coffee are usually in high demand. It’s perfect for a quick bite or beverage in between classes if you need a pick-me-up, but be sure to avoid the breakfast rush.

725 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215

Crispy Crepes Cafe

This counter service cafe serves sweet and salty crepes along with a variety of Mediterranean dishes. Whether you’re looking for something to grab on the go or want a spot to rest between classes, try this eatery located across from CAS.

714 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215

Cafe Landwer

Located in South Campus, this café offers specialty coffees and a full menu of every meal plus desserts. It is a great place to visit on the weekends if you and your friends are looking for a brunch spot.

900 Beacon St., Boston, MA 02215

For the fast food fanatic:

Looking for fast food? There are some great places on campus to stop in for your french fry fix or late night adventures.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Grab some chicken fingers and fries at this chain restaurant’s only Northeast location. A popular Southern fried chicken joint, Cane’s serves some of the best fast food in Boston right in West Campus.

949 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215

UBURGER

Located in Kenmore Square, just minutes away from the Yawkey Center for Student Services, is this local chain that specializes in burgers and frappés. Each day of the week presents a different student special to take advantage of.

636 Beacon St., Boston, MA 02215

For the sweet tooth:

Last but not least, it is crucial to mention a few of Boston’s many dessert places, whether you are wanting to treat yourself or are in need of a stress-eat sweet as you study for exams.

Insomnia Cookies

You can order fresh cookies at this BU favorite cookie shop until 3 a.m. Located right next to Warren Towers (and above The Daily Free Press’s office), Insomnia is both convenient and delicious. If you don’t feel like going out late, they will also deliver your order right to your dorm.

708 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215

Blackbird Doughnuts

This small donut shop sits just a ten minute walk from BU’s South Campus. A local favorite, Blackbird sells a variety of yeast and cake donuts in unique flavors, along with coffee and tea. Ask a BU student where the best donut shop is nearby, and they will most likely say Blackbird.

20 Kilmarnock St., Boston, MA 02215