Patrick Curry letter to Terrier Nation

The following letter was submitted by Patrick Curry, a four-year Terrier men’s ice hockey forward who has signed a minor league contract with the Detroit Red Wings after serving as BU’s team captain during his senior season.

Dear Boston University,

I want to start by saying the past four years on Comm Ave. have undoubtedly been the best four of my life. BU will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will always cherish the memories I made while attending this university.

To all of my teammates, thank you for everything you have given to the program. Each season was different in its own way, but one thing always seemed to remain the same: the camaraderie within the team. Throughout my career at BU, the most enjoyable times were inside the locker room with the boys. Each year was unique and had its ups and downs, and I wouldn’t have wanted to go through them with any other group.

To the coaching staff (David Quinn, Albie O’Connell, Scott Young, Lenny Quesnelle, Paul Pearl), thank you for all of the guidance, on and off the ice. Over the years you taught me how to be a pro and helped me improve in all aspects of my game. Not only did I grow as a player, but also a person, and that is a testament to what you guys do for us on a daily basis. I can’t say how thankful I am for the effort you guys put forth day in and day out. I want to give a special thank you to Albie for believing in me throughout my time at BU. He helped me grow as a leader and showed me the value of a strong work ethic. Above all, he gave me the opportunity to wear the scarlet and white for four years, and for that I am forever grateful.

To the BU Band, thank you for the endless support. It’s crazy to think I will never play in front of a band again. It’s a unique experience as a player and something I will never forget. You always brought the energy, and I will miss celebrating with you. To the BU fans, you are the heart and soul of the program. You are what drives tradition within the program. Thank you for all the support over my career through all the victories and losses.

To the strength coaches (Kyle and Ben), thank you for all the effort you have put in for the team. People can overlook how much goes into being prepared for a season, let alone a game. You guys did a great job in helping me understand how to take care of my body and be prepared to play every night. Without you guys I wouldn’t be the player I am today.

To the trainers and equipment staff (Mike, Larry and Bridget), thank you for all the work you do behind the scenes, it does not go unnoticed. Over the years, I realized how difficult your jobs are, and I appreciate everything you do. I know we weren’t the easiest group to deal with, so you deserve a lot of credit. It was great building relationships with each one of you, and I’ll miss you.

To my family, thank you for the endless support. I appreciate everything you have done for me, and without you I wouldn’t have been able to pursue my dream of playing Division I hockey at this incredible institution. I also want to thank you for being there for me through all the tough times and believing in me throughout the process. I’m lucky to have such a great support system.

To my class, you guys are my brothers, and I was lucky to come into BU with such a great group of guys. I’ll never forget the memories we made together, both on and off the ice, over the past four years. Each one of you are incredible players, but even better people, and I’m fortunate to call you my best friends. You guys left a positive mark on this program, and I’m confident it will carry into the future of BU hockey.

To this year’s team, thank you guys for everything. You made my senior year special. Each one of you showed up to the rink everyday with effort and passion. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your captain. To be voted by teammates to wear the “C” is the greatest honor in my hockey career up to this point and is something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. It was unfortunate that the season ended the way it did because I was confident that our group would have won Hockey East and kept our season alive. With that being said, I know that the future of BU hockey is bright, and I can’t wait to see everything you guys accomplish along the way. I love you guys.

Lastly, with everything going on in the world, I hope that everyone is staying safe and healthy and learns to treat one another with respect and equality regardless of race and background.

Go BU!

Sincerely,

Patrick Curry