Massachusetts gyms, movie theaters, museums reopen Monday

By Vanessa Kjeldsen and Chloe Liu

Massachusetts entered Phase Three of its reopening plan Monday. The third phase, “Vigilant,” allows businesses such as gyms, movie theaters, casinos and museums to reopen, with restrictions.

Boston, however, will not begin Phase Three until July 13 — one week after the rest of the state.

“We know that COVID-19 won’t be taking any time off this summer,” Gov. Charlie Baker said during his Thursday press briefing. “We need to maintain vigilance if we wish to continue to move forward.”

During this phase, gyms and museums are allowed to occupy up to 40 percent of their maximum capacity, including visitors and staff. Fitness centers will ensure social distancing by requiring face coverings, spacing out equipment and establishing directional pathways, among other measures.

The maximum permitted size of gatherings has increased. Indoor gatherings will now be capped at 25 people. Outdoor gatherings can host up to 100 people, but those in enclosed outdoor spaces cannot exceed 25 percent of the venue’s capacity.

These reopenings and rule revisions comprise Step One of Phase Three. Step Two is set to follow if key metrics — such as positive-trending COVID-19 test and death rates — continue to demonstrate progress. Baker has not yet specified details for Step Two.

Massachusetts currently has the seventh highest number of total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., but new cases and deaths per day have both been steadily decreasing since late April. As of Sunday, the state reported 136 new cases and 11 new deaths.

“The success is due in no small part to the vigilance and dedication that has been shown by the people in Massachusetts,” Baker said. “But we should not and cannot slow down or step back now.”

Phase Four will not begin until a vaccine or effective treatment becomes available for COVID-19, making Phase Three one of the longest reopening phases to sit in, Baker said.

Dave Blondin, owner of Prime Fitness and Nutrition, had frozen his gym’s memberships on April 1 before defying state orders and reopening the facility May 18, despite the governor’s mandate that gyms remain closed until Phase Three.

Blondin’s decision to reopen early has caused him to receive fines, as well as have his electricity and water shut off.

“I was willing to take it to any measure possible, no matter the money, no matter the fines, no matter court, going to jail, whatever it took to protect my business,” Blondin said. “I just won [in court] on Tuesday, but we’re going to go all the way up to federal court and we’re going to win this.”

Blondin said he understands the need for social distancing, but believes the statewide shutdown of businesses considered non-essential comes at a cost too high for small business owners to pay.

“Yes, guidelines in place, social distancing, all that kind of stuff. Sure, limited capacity,” Blondin said. “But to lock everything down, it just kind of took the repercussions way too far… people lost their livelihoods and everything.”

As the state rolls into Phase Three, Baker said social distancing, handwashing and face coverings remain essential to protecting public safety.

“This may seem like a simple set of rules,” Baker said, “but it is proven to be enormously effective in slowing the spread of the virus.”

Despite reopening early, Blondin said his gym has still lost about $100,000 in revenue.

As part of Phase Three, Prime Fitness and Nutrition will “immediately” start accepting new clients for the gym, Blondin said. The rest of the gym’s operations will remain largely unaffected by the new phase.

Most businesses, however, have stood by the governor’s orders, which Baker said the Commonwealth is thankful for.

“During our reopening, businesses, employers and different organizations have done a tremendous job of following the new safety guidance,” Baker said. “We’re grateful for everybody’s compliance and their diligence.”