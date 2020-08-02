BU sets aside 575 Commonwealth as possible quarantine housing, relocates residents

Boston University’s student residence at 575 Commonwealth Avenue — colloquially referred to as HoJo — has been set aside for quarantine purposes this Fall.

Students previously assigned to HoJo for the 2020-21 academic year were informed via email on Wednesday that they would be reassigned to other on-campus accommodations.

Director of BU Housing Nishmin Kashyap informed affected students that they would be provided a room on the Charles River Campus with similar amenities to their original assignment.

575 Commonwealth Avenue consists largely of triple rooms, each with air-conditioning and a private bathroom. Students were told that they will be relocated to a room of the same standard.

“The housing staff will work to assign you to a similar accommodation – an air-conditioned room with a bathroom,” Kashyap wrote in the email. “We will attempt to keep you with your assigned roommate as space permits.”

Rachel Lapal, assistant vice president of BU Public Relations, wrote in an email that students will not be expected to pay the difference should they be relocated to a higher-priced room type. If students are unsatisfied with their new assignment, BU Housing will work with them to find a replacement.

Lapal wrote that the decision to convert 575 Commonwealth was to “de-densify the residences as well as set aside housing for COVID-19 related purposes.”

However, Lapal later wrote that the University has not made a final decision on the matter.

“It hasn’t been determined if 575 Commonwealth will be used for COVID-19 purposes,” Lapal wrote. “If it is needed, it will be used for quarantine space.”

President Robert Brown had said late June in an interview with The Daily Free Press that buildings and apartments will be set aside for students who must quarantine or isolate themselves from healthy students during the semester.

Meanwhile, students in rooms exceeding two occupants will be relocated to other single or double rooms, as is stated in the University’s “Same Campus, New Campus Life” guidebook.

But Dean of Students Kenneth Elmore had said to The Daily Free Press that HoJo had been excluded from this guidance because it provides a private bathroom for each room.

Students in quarantine and isolation residences will have access to wireless internet, meals prepared by BU Dining Services and a Microfridge, according to details outlined by the Back2BU website.

Joe Eachus, an incoming freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences, was reassigned to Kilachand Hall with his roommate after being removed from 575 Commonwealth. He said he didn’t mind the housing change because Kilachand happened to be his first choice.

Eachus added that he was pleased with the University’s quick turnaround for reassignment.

“They kind of left us in the dark for a second because they were like, ‘Yeah we’re going to tell you within a week or so,’” Eachus said. “And I’m like ‘Oh great, so I’m going to find out where I’m living less than two weeks before I move in.’ But they told me within like a day.”