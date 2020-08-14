East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West (Season 4 Premiere): August 14, 2020

by Justin Tang

In this Season 4 Premiere of East to West, we cover BU’s official decision to begin offering posthumous degrees, a controversial memo sent to CAS faculty regarding the Fall 2020 semester, updates to Massachusetts’ reopening plans, and more.

FEATURING: Justin Tang

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Michelle Tian

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Maxwell Bevington, Katarzyna Jezak, Vanessa Kjeldsen, Angela Yang

MUSIC: “Acid Trumpet” by Kevin Macleod, “Backbay Lounge” by Kevin Macleod, “Ultralounge” by Kevin Macleod

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcast East to West.

