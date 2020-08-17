East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: August 17, 2020

by Justin Tang

It’s Monday! Today, we’re covering the possibility that BU faculty will not be told if students test positive for COVID-19, last Thursday’s protest on Commonwealth Avenue regarding BU’s reopening plan, reports of BUPD officers not wearing face masks, and how Blackbaud’s data breach may affect your information.

FEATURING: Justin Tang

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang, Michelle Tian

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Katarzyna Jezak, Jane Avery, Angela Yang and Chloe Liu

MUSIC: “Acid Trumpet” by Kevin Macleod, “Backbay Lounge” by Kevin Macleod, “Ultralounge” by Kevin Macleod

Author: Justin TangJustin Tang is a sophomore in the Questrom School of Business and the Podcast Editor for Fall 2020. He hosts the Daily Free Press podcast East to West.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*