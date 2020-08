On this Monday, August 24, East to West covers changes to BU’s facial covering policy, the cancellation of BU’s planned COVID-19 app, and classroom reassignments for the fall semester.

FEATURING: Justin Tang

WRITTEN BY: Justin Tang

EDITED BY: Justin Tang

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Chloe Liu, Jane Avery, Melissa Ellin, Daniel Kool

MUSIC: “Acid Trumpet” by Kevin Macleod, “Backbay Lounge” by Kevin Macleod